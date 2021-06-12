Christian Eriksen 'stabilised' in hospital after collapsing in Denmark Finland game

The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

UEFA later said Eriksen had been transferred to hospital and stabilised.

Denmark tweeted an update which read: “Christian Eriksen is awake and is (set) for further examinations at Rigshospitalet (hospital).”

Christian Eriksen’s former club, Tottenham, tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

