Patrice Evra dons kilt and fake bottom in honour of Scottish football fans

Patrice Evra has become a hit on social media in recent years (Chris Radburn/PA)

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 13:15
Edd Dracott

Scotland’s first match at Euro 2020 might not be until Monday, but Patrice Evra is already dressed for the occasion with a kilt and fake bottom.

The former France and Manchester United left-back has shared an Instagram video of himself dancing while carrying bagpipes and wearing a kilt – which he then proceeds to lift to reveal the faux derriere.

“LORD EVRA thank you to all my #scottish people,” Evra posted.

The 40-year-old has become well known for his quirky social media output in recent years, often coupled with his catchphrase “I love this game” – which in this instance was scrawled on his plastic buttocks.

His latest video has proved a hit online, with United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea responding with a number of laughing emojis.

A five-time Premier League winner, Evra also shared a video of himself dancing with joy on Friday as the European Championship began.

In recent years Evra has both delighted and confused fans with his social media posts.

A video of himself provocatively slapping and kissing a raw chicken went viral in 2018.

Scotland begin their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday at 2pm.

