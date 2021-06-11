Return of fans fails to inspire Shamrock Rovers as Finn Harps leave with a point

Shamrock Rovers 1 Finn Harps 1

Tallaght Stadium may have welcomed the return of football fans, but Shamrock Rovers failed to provide a thousand of their faithful the win that would have put them back top-of-the-table, overnight at least, as they laboured to this stalemate against a tenacious Finn Harps.

Though Harps started brightly, with Tunde Owolabi wasting a half chance, a defensive howler gifted Rovers the lead on nine minutes.

Kosovar Sadiki dawdled in possession, allowing the alert Rory Gaffney to all too easily rustle the ball from him and cross to give the unmarked Aaron Greene a simple tap-in.

That signalled pretty much one-way traffic on the Harps goal for a sustained period. Danny Mandroiu flashed a free kick wide before some frantic defending from Ethan Boyle scrambled away the lively Gaffney’s cross as Max Murphy looked to get his shot away.

Harps lifted the siege, Karl O’Sullivan seeing his powerful drive bravely blocked by Chris McCann as Rovers didn’t fully clear Dave Webster’s long throw.

Will Seymore then had Rovers’ keeper Alan Mannus scampering across his goal to gather a speculative, thumping shot from some 40 yards out as Harps continued to pose a threat.

And that intent was realised when the visitors levelled 10 minutes into the second half.

Barry McNamee was the architect with a sublime ball to put Adam Foley in behind on the right. The striker ran in from the angle to drill a shot through the legs of Mannus.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Grace, Hoare, Scales; O’Neill (Williams, 85), McCann; Gannon, Mandroiu, Murphy (Burke, 61); Gaffney, Greene.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Webster; Coyle, Seymore; O’Sullivan, B. McNamee (Connolly, 80), Foley (Russell, 80); Owolabi (Boyd, 79).

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).