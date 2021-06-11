Euro 2020: Italy make early statement of intent with opening night win

A year later than planned, Italy finally got Euro 2020 underway with Roberto Mancini’s side wasting little time in demonstrating they are capable of playing a prominent role in the latter stages of the tournament.

An emphatic win in front of 16,000 supporters in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, secured through second half goals from Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and a Merih Demiral own goal, confirmed the promise shown by Mancini’s side ahead of the finals.

Turkey had been mentioned as one of the outsiders to watch and the comprehensive nature of Italy’s win will only add to the optimism generated by an impressive qualification campaign.

The failure to reach the World Cup finals in Russia three years ago — the first time they had failed to qualify for a major tournament since 1958 — had prompted a period of soul searching but their progress to the Euros could hardly have been more impressive with 10 wins from 10 games and they faced Turkey on the back of a 27-game unbeaten run, the nation’s longest in 82 years.

It came as little surprise Mancini’s side started confidently, in particular making headway down the left where Leonardo Spinazzola, the Roma left-back, linked effectively with Lorenzo Insigne.

Their efforts in the final third, though, were initially less incisive. Insigne spurned the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes when he shot wide and they failed to create the opportunities they might have expected to given their territorial dominance.

Turkey offered few signs they were capable of testing Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, the Italian centre-backs with a combined age of 70, but had they been able to hold out for a significant period at the start of the second half, Italy may have become increasingly impatient.

When the breakthrough in the 52nd minute, however, there seemed little doubt about the final outcome.

On this occasion, the threat came from the right with the ball finding its way to Berardi who drilled a low cross across the face of goal where Demiral was unable to adjust his body position and succeeded only in chesting the ball into his own goal as he attempted to clear.

Having forced the lead, Italy’s play became even more fluent and the second came 14 minutes later when Spinazzola forced Cakir into another save that the keeper could only parry into the path of Immobile who finished from close range.

Italy’s dominance was confirmed in the 79th minute when Cakir conceded possession with a poor clearance and the ball was worked across the pitch to Insigne who finished superbly.

TURKEY (4-1-4–1): Cakir 6; Celik 5, Demiral 5, Soyuncu 6, Meras 6; Yokuslu 5 (Kahveci 65, 6); Karaman 6 (Dervisoglu 76, 6), Tufan 6 (Ayhan 65), 6, Yazici 5 (Under 46, 6), Calhanoglu 5; Yilmaz 5.

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma 6; Florenzi 6 (Di Lorenzo 46, 6), Bonucci 6, Chiellini 7, Spinazzola 9; Barella 6, Jorginho 7, Locatelli 6 (Cristante 74, 6); Berardi 7 (Bernardeschi 85, 6), Immobile 8 (Belotti 81, 6), Insigne 8 (Chiesa 81, 6).

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Holland) 7.