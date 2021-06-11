Jim White to leave Sky Sports News

Broadcaster Jim White — Mr Deadline Day — is leaving Sky Sports News after 23 years.

White announced his departure before his final broadcast today, tweeting, "After 23 fantastic years, it's time to bid farewell to Sky Sports. After much thought and with a heavy heart I leave Sky Sports News - but what a journey it has been,"

"To all the superb producers, assistant producers, directors and floor managers, a massive thank you. To my fellow presenters, thank you.

"Other media challenges lie ahead! Have presented every late shift on every Transfer Deadline Day - thanks for everything Harry!

"To everyone out there, keep watching the best sports news channel in the business. #YellowTieForSale."

News just in 🚨



After 23 years Mr Deadline Day @JimWhite announces he is leaving @SkySportsNews to focus on other broadcasting commitments



From interviewing Sir Alex to the collapse of the ESL and countless deadline day scoops, Jim has always been first with the breaking news — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 11, 2021

White, sporting a trademark yellow tie, had become synonymous with the network's Premier League transfer Deadline Day coverage.

He is also a regular presenter on TalkSport radio.

Mark Alford, director of Sky Sports News, said: "Jim is a first-class broadcaster and journalist. The energy, drive and, of course, stories he has delivered in his stellar 23 years with Sky Sports News is peerless.

"His friends throughout Sky wish him every success in his future endeavours. Thank you, Jim. Good luck."