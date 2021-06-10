Key men, weaknesses and predicted XIs: Your complete to all 24 teams taking part at Euro 2020

Euro 2020 belatedly kicks off Friday night with Italy and Turkey playing the opening act before triple headers including the likes of England, Netherlands and Belgium over the weekend.
With eye-catching games between Spain and Sweden alongside the clash of France and Germany on Monday and Tuesday respectively, the first five days are just a taste of what's to come between now and the Wembley final on July 11.
Here's thecomplete guide to all 24 teams taking part - and their likely starting XIs when the action gets underway this weekend.
Here's your complete wall chart of all 51 games: