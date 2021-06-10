Key men, weaknesses and predicted XIs: Your complete to all 24 teams taking part at Euro 2020

Here's the Examiner Sport complete guide to all 24 teams taking part - and their likely starting XIs when the action gets underway this weekend.
Key men, weaknesses and predicted XIs: Your complete to all 24 teams taking part at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal players celebrate after their 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 final in Paris five years ago. Picture: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 16:55

Euro 2020 belatedly kicks off Friday night with Italy and Turkey playing the opening act before triple headers including the likes of England, Netherlands and Belgium over the weekend.

With eye-catching games between Spain and Sweden alongside the clash of France and Germany on Monday and Tuesday respectively, the first five days are just a taste of what's to come between now and the Wembley final on July 11.

Here's the Examiner Sport complete guide to all 24 teams taking part - and their likely starting XIs when the action gets underway this weekend.

Here's your complete wall chart of all 51 games:

More in this section

Adam Idah with Ádám Nagy 8/6/2021 Hungary Prime Minister defends booing fans, says Ireland taking knee was 'provocation'
Boxing - Manchester Arena DAZN chief James Rushton excited over prospect of women boxers headlining shows
Yokohama F.Marinos v Sydney FC - AFC Champions League Group H 'One of the greatest honours in football,' says new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou 
#euro 2020
England Training Session - St George's Park - Thursday June 10th

Harry Maguire back in training with England as he steps up recovery from injury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up