'It doesn’t reflect well on Hungary': Stephen Kenny hits out at fans booing players taking knee

The Republic of Ireland’s first game in front of a major crowd since facing Denmark in Dublin in November of 2019 was marred by the booing and jeering that greeted the visitors as they ‘took the knee’ prior to last night’s friendly in Hungary.

Roughly 14,000 people packed into the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest and a sizeable amount of them decided to voice their displeasure at a gesture that has been widespread in football this last season but, for the most part, behind closed doors.

The Hungarian team did not take the knee but players instead chose to point to the ‘RESPECT’ Uefa symbol sewn on their shirt sleeves.

“It was the right decision (to take the knee),” said Stephen Kenny. “I approached (the FAI’s) Barry Gleeson and said it’s something we want to do, we want to take the knee, it’s an important message. It’s a very important message.

“The fact that it was booed is incomprehensible really and it must be damaging for Hungary with the Euros in Hungary. It’s disappointing and it doesn’t reflect well on Hungary, really, on Hungarian support. It doesn’t reflect well.”

England have experienced similarly disheartening reactions from their own supporters when taking the knee in the run-up to Euro 2020 but Gavin Bazunu and Adam Idah were part of a diverse Irish team that gave an assured display despite the discouraging beginning.

“Obviously, three of the young black players are teenagers: Gavin, Adam and Andrew Omobamidele (who didn’t play) and also Chiedozie Ogbene came on as well and they all performed brilliantly. Gavin was terrific in goal, Adam was outstanding in the second-half, caused havoc and he was unfortunate not to score.

“Listen, they are well able to speak for themselves,” said Kenny. “They are educated individuals and they are a credit to Ireland, the Irish football team and they are going to be a big part of the Irish football team and we are very proud that they are part of our team.”