Not much to cheer about as Ireland and Hungary ends scoreless in front of full house

Republic of Ireland 0 Hungary 0

One team minding itself seven days out from a Euro 2020 opener against Portugal. Another for whom this was the last box to be ticked before the summer holidays. There were elements of interest in this friendly but a 0-0 just about sums it up.

Ireland were well-organised, committed as per usual and occasionally dangerous on the counter without ever setting the world on fire. Hungary dominated possession but only rarely orchestrated much of note to unsettle either of Ireland’s youthful keepers.

Gavin Bazunu made a superb save from an Adam Szalai header in the first-half while Caoimhin Kelleher, brought on for his debut at half-time, tipped over two efforts in quick succession towards the end, another from Adam and then Atilla Szalai.

Republic of Ireland fans in the stands during the international friendly match at Szusza Ferenc Stadium, Budapest. Picture: Trenka Atilla/PA

Ireland are struggling for players in certain areas but the choice between the sticks looks almost too healthy on the back of this one. Darren Randolph certainly has work to do to stay No.1.

A defeat would have been harsh on the visitors who have had their fair share of bad luck in the course of the first dozen games under Kenny. Next up is a more taxing trio of World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia in September.

The Ireland manager had played down the prospect of radical changes in personnel yesterday when expressing the desire for continuity from the Andorra game and he opted for just a pair of switches in that regard.

Out went Ronan Curtis and James Collins, both of whom missed gilt-edged chances when the score was deadlocked last Thursday. in came Shane Duffy and Adam Idah which, not surprisingly, occasioned a change in formation.

Out went four at the back in favour of three centre-halves and what the manager termed a “fluid” 3-4-1-2 with Jason Knight swapping his role wide on the right last time for a more central No.10-type job in support of Idah and Troy Parrott.

The first moment of note came pre-kick-off when a sizeable number of fans in the capacity 14,000 crowd decided to boo the sight of the visitors taking the knee. Hungary, meanwhile, opted to stand while pointing to the RESPECT Uefa badge on their sleeves.

A disappointing start to the evening.

Ireland were sloppy in possession in the opening exchanges with Conor Hourihane, Parrott and John Egan all dispossessed too easily inside two minutes but John Egan smacked a header off the crossbar three minutes later from a superb Josh Cullen free-kick.

John Egan of Republic of Ireland during the game. Picture: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Ireland were dangerous when they got out wide and deep but Hungary had most of the possession without discommoding the Republic for long stretches. All told, it took the hosts 39 minutes to test Bazunu.

Shane Duffy of Republic of Ireland during the international friendly match against Hungary. Picture:Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Attila Fiola’s ball found the head of Adam Szalai whose effort was patted away by the Ireland keeper at full stretch. The resultant corner produced another header, this one from Kevin Varga whose incomer was thumped away by Conor Hourihane.

It was a decent showing from the visitors who looked compact and comfortable for the majority of the 45 minutes, although their use of possession needed to be much better in all areas of the pitch.

Kenny was eager with his substitutions, Kelleher batting away an Adam Szalai snapshot to nothing within ten minutes of his appearance. Daryl Horgan and Jayson Molumby followed him in soon after.

Horgan, who was impressed on his return to the international setup under Kenny, almost played Idah in with a lovely first and second touch and the Norwich City striker forced a low save out off Hungary’s sub keeper ten minutes later.

Promising swells in a game treading water but, while Ireland were beginning to find profit in the burgeoning spaces as time went on, it took two superb interventions from Kelleher to keep them on an even keel.

The game seemed to be petering out when Chiedozie Ogbene was given the chance to make his first senior appearance with just minutes to go but the Rotherham United man almost marked it with a goal from his first touch.

A superb ball from Horgan, and clever run from his fellow sub, set up the chance but Ogbene’s thumping shot from a tight angle found the side netting. Seconds later and Kelleher was making another, more perfunctory, save at the other end.

Coulda won it, coulda lost it. That kind of evening.

Hungary: P Gulasci; Attila Szalai, W Orban, A Fiola; A Kecskes, L Kleinheisler, A Nagy, A Schafer, B Bolla; K Varga, Adam Szalai.

Subs: G Lovrencsics for Bolla and R Varga for K Varga (both HT); A Bogdan for Gulasci and L Nego for Kleinheisler (both 63); S Schon for Adam Szalai (86).

Rep of Ireland: G Bazunu; J Egan, S Duffy, D O’Shea; M Doherty, J Cullen, C Hourihane, J McClean; J Knight; T Parrott, A Idah.

Subs: C Kelleher for Bazunu (HT); D Horgan for Parrott and J Molumby for Hourihane (both 56); R Manning for McClean (85); C Ogbene for Knight and J Collins for Idah (both 89).

Referee: D Stefanski (Poland).