Liverpool’s plans to expand Anfield set for approval next Tuesday

Proposals to add an extra 7,000 seats were put on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic last year but the matter will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee
Liverpool’s application to redevelop the Anfield Road stand goes before planners next week. Picture: Liverpool FC/PA

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 16:28
Carl Markham

The next phase of Liverpool’s ground redevelopment is set to get the go-ahead with a decision due on the planning application for a new Anfield Road stand.

Proposals to add an extra 7,000 seats were put on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic last year but the matter will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee next Tuesday.

Council officers are recommending granting permission for the development, subject to conditions, which would see a new stand built behind the existing structure before the two are joined together in the final phase.

Scheduled completion, which will also involve the re-routing of Anfield Road, is for the start of the 2023-24 season and would see the ground’s capacity rise to 61,000.

The club are also seeking permission to stage other sporting and music events, although the request for the latter has been dropped from 12 to six a year.

“The proposal seeks permanent permission for the use of the stadium for other team sports throughout the year,” said a planning committee report.

“This would allow for other sporting events, such as Gaelic Games or American football, to take place, typically during breaks in the football calendar.

“The club has advised that this would be estimated to be only around two to three times per year.”

