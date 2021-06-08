John Egan states the case for patience with Ireland's youth revolution

Youth policies don’t always have to be long-term strategies.

Alex Ferguson once made a mockery of the conviction that you can’t win anything with kids and France claimed the last World Cup, in Russia three years ago, with the third youngest of the 32 squads in terms of average age.

England made it all the way to the semi-finals with the second-youngest, their collection of 23 talents just a whisker older than that of Nigeria whose average age was 25.9. These are interesting sums from an Irish perspective.

The XI Stephen Kenny fielded against Andorra last Thursday was younger than any of those again. Add in the dozen players who started the game on the bench and it plummeted all the way down to 23.65. That’s embryo territory in football terms.

It’s an eye-opening stat regardless of your views on where the team is at. Or where it’s going and the inexperience belies more than just mere birth certs with James McClean boasting more caps than nine of the other starters combined four days ago.

Kenny started two teenagers and a 20-year old in the Pyrenees last week. Seven more of those who togged out on the night were 22 or under with little in the way of middle ground from that sort of cohort to older heads like the 28-year old John Egan.

An absence, for a combination of reasons, of experienced internationals that runs into double figures has fed into all this but Egan is adamant that the newbies and others have benefited from this camp and that perspective is required when judging the younger one.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing, because people have got to realise what age these guys are. They are so young. To be playing at this level at that age is unreal. They have just got to try and take the pressure off themselves somehow.

“With social media these days, they probably can’t get away from it, so it’s tough,” said tonight’s captain who was the ripe old age of 24 when he made his debut. “But the age of all the lads coming through, all the young lads, it’s fantastic for Ireland, it’s exciting.

“The more they learn and the more games they get at club level, and the more experience they get, they’ll mature into fine players and it’s up to them really to work hard and try to improve every day and see where it can take them.

“For me, looking at the young lads coming through, it’s really exciting.”

Egan spoke in glowing terms of the manner in which Dara O’Shea has slotted in at centre-back since his elevation to the senior ranks and there was similar praise for Gavin Bazunu who has belied his 19 years with his confidence between the sticks.

Bazunu didn’t seem all that phased by the systems meltdown that led to Andorra’s opener when he spoke over the weekend. Neither did Egan, for that matter, and the latter has been reassured by the Dubliner’s composure and ability so far.

“You wouldn't be contracted to Man City if you didn't have ability,” he reasoned. “He's a top young keeper and top young talent. Hopefully he can keep improving and the sky is the limit for Gav, really.”

It didn’t escape anyone’s attention that last week’s comeback against the plucky minnows was led by some of the less experienced players on the park, Jason Knight scoring one and setting up another and Troy Parrott claiming the first two goals.

Parrott’s contribution was the evening’s most encouraging storyline in terms of any individuals, his success coming on the back of a difficult season out on loan at Millwall and Ipswich Town which prompted criticisms of a player so widely heralded until then.

“He’s good,” said Egan. “I don’t know if I have come up against him much. We did a game the other day. Munster was one team, Dublin another, and Ulster and Connacht was another. I think Ulster and Connacht ended up winning, we lost the final.

“But I did a job on him in that game for Munster! But he’s good. It’s good to see him training every day. He always wants the ball, he’s a really good finisher left and right, he’s a top young talent and he’s a hard worker, which is good too.”