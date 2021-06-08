Budapest offers Stephen Kenny an opportunity to end his first year on a high

How it could have been… Stephen Kenny has reminded us of the penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia many times since that disappointing night in October, so it was interesting to hear him hold court on the task facing tonight’s opponents in the approaching European Championships.

Marco Rossi’s side have two games on home soil in the coming weeks but they have the unenviable task of keeping their heads above water in a pool that contains Portugal’s reigning continental champions, World Cup holders France, and a German side whose reputation, while dented, remains strong.

It’s the same calibre of company that the Republic of Ireland found so challenging nine years ago when they lost to Croatia, Spain, and Italy in Poznan and Gdansk but Kenny made it clear that he would much rather be facing up to such insurmountable odds than a watching brief after this evening’s duties are over with.

“Exciting rather than daunting, I would think,” he said of a Hungarian schedule which, in terms of venues, only serves as a reminder of the fact that Ireland were originally slated to play twice at the Aviva Stadium in the event that they qualified. A combination of qualifiers and Covid have since changed all that.

Now more than ever, with the tournament’s first game just three days away, we are coming to grips with the magnitude of the opportunity lost that night in Bratislava when Ireland played so well but failed to make it pay before the result was decided by lottery.

All of which means that tonight’s friendly in Budapest is the season’s curtain call for Kenny, just over a year into his official tenure, and he approaches it by admitting that he would like to “have done better” while again flying the flag for his long-term project.

His recoding of the team’s DNA has produced an Irish side which is no longer wedded to an outmoded 4-4-2. Players of tomorrow have been asked to deliver today and Troy Parrott and Jason Knight were prominent in doing just that against Andorra last Thursday.

The first win, at the 12th attempt, was long overdue.

Too much scrambling under the surface had preceded it, what with Covid issues, David McGoldrick’s retirement, injuries, the Wembleygate video kerfuffle, and a hastily reorganised backroom staff, but Kenny has always exuded an external sense of serenity, or close to it.

The same applied when asked if all the adversity had made him mentally tougher.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m very clear in the team I want to create, that I want to represent Ireland. We’ve had some difficult moments, for a lot of reasons, but there have been some excellent performances in there as well.”

Herein followed a lengthy monologue about Parrott’s headed goal in Andorra from a “De Bruyne cross” that had been worked on assiduously in training and finished eight times by the young Dubliner before he went and did it for real.

There is no sense of giddiness after an initially nervy but ultimately comfortable win over a side ranked 158th in the world but the fact that Kenny and his players haven’t been answering questions about an ongoing lack of victories this last few days is no small thing.

The manager admitted that the last result can instil some confidence in the group as it faces up to a very different task against a side that he expects to be at full strength for what is a dress rehearsal seven days out from their Euro opener against Ronaldo & Co.

The home side are actually no great shakes. Qualification came not via a fourth-placed finish in the group stages but their second-placed standing in Group C1 of the Nations League and two last-gasp goals in a 2-1 defeat of Iceland in the playoff final.

Mighty Magyars they are not and this one appeals for other reasons besides.

The Hungarian authorities have given the green light for the imposing Ferenc Puskas Stadium to be packed for their Euro 2020 games. Tonight’s venue, while four times or more smaller, will be similarly filled which should only endear what is essentially a dead rubber into something more appealing for both sets of players.

The hosts will stick to their faithful 3-5-2 but how Ireland line out can’t be predicted with any degree of accuracy. Kenny talked again yesterday about the need for tactical flexibility given the team’s tight resources and the demands of three-game international windows.

He has hinted at the need for continuity from the Andorra game, the likelihood of changes and the possibility of more debuts. Gavin Bazunu seems certain to start given the manager’s stated desire for the former Shamrock Rovers player to play in front of a big crowd.

Troy Parrott can play as a nine or, as he did the last day, a ten, and it’s hard to see him revert to the bench after his heroics in Andorra. Thing is, Kenny will hardly be bold enough to ape the two-winger and two-up-front approach this time so something will likely give.

“You leave yourself quite open away from home playing like that,” said the manager, “so can we adapt in other areas to allow (Parrott) to do that? That is the question. We have to tactically modify the possibilities before we can get him to do that.”

Still so many questions for and of Kenny, but this is a chance to shape a new, more positive narrative for the visitors against a side that is effectively in holding mode this week and ahead of September’s crucial trio of World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan, and Serbia.