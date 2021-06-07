John Egan enthused by influx of youth and competition for places

Seamus Coleman’s absence from the field of play in this latest international window has only heightened the sense of a Republic of Ireland side deep into a generational shift and wider-ranging period of transition.

It’s by no means the first time the Everton right-back has missed out on caps under Stephen Kenny but the decision to entrust John Egan with the armband has been in itself another signal that the national team is changing in front of our eyes.

Egan is no greenhorn. He turns 29 in October, and was first asked to fulfill the role by Mick McCarthy in 2019, but the Sheffield United centre-back is only in his early teens in terms of senior caps and yet he is already the main man in a dressing-room that seems to look younger by the game.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in his own area of operations. It’s not so long since Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh were the alpha males at the heart of defence but Egan had 22-year old Dara O’Shea alongside him in Andorra last Thursday.

O’Shea has slotted in more or less seamlessly to a line-up that has had to operate a musical chairs policy and one struggling to put positive results together. His is a success that probably hasn’t had the praise it merits so far.

“Dara made the step-up to Premier League and international football, he took to it really well,” said Egan from the team’s Budapest base this morning. “He's a consistent performer.

“He's a really good player and to see someone so young come in and be so composed is fantastic. Hopefully it's only the start for Dara. He's a great lad as well, he wants to learn and improve. He has a good head on his shoulders and I am sure that will take him very far.”

The suspicion is that Egan and O’Shea will again be asked to provide the bedrock against Hungary in Budapest tomorrow and, while Duffy is another option, Kenny also has the 18-year old Andrew Omomabidele to call on if required.

“We have some really good centre halves,” said Egan. “It's really good competition. We're all directing each other on to be better and that should work out well for the team.

“We have a lot of young players coming through all over the park, the competition in the whole squad is getting better and that's the key for players to direct themselves on and try to get into the team.”

Kenny begged to differ with the suggestion that he trusted too much in youth for the World Cup qualifying defeat to Luxembourg last March and finding that balance between emerging talent and established nous will be put to the test again tomorrow.

Hungary lost to Andorra only three years ago but they have rebounded to qualify for the European Championships with a playoff win over Iceland and Kenny expects them to play a strong hand in what is a last training run before the real thing gets underway.

Whatever their personnel, it’s hard to see them pushing the boat out too much given they open their Euro campaign at home to Portugal just seven days later. It may be an opportunity for Ireland to end the season on a high.

“Obviously, with no disrespect, we expect to be beating Andorra. We did that and now we're coming up against a really kind of, I suppose, established outfit in Hungary. They've been playing together for a while and they've obviously qualified for a major tournament, so it's going to be a tougher game.

“But you know, we're confident. We've been enjoying training and there has been probably a bit of a relief and a bit of a smile on people's faces after the win, which is good, so hopefully we can take that in now to the game tomorrow night and hopefully we can play as well as we can and get a result.”