'I am going to be as aggressive as possible': Gavin Bazunu won't temper goalkeeping approach

Stephen Kenny treated his squad to a pop quiz at their Spanish retreat on Saturday night and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu admits Ireland’s defence will have to cut out the musical chairs for their revival to endure.

A routine Andorra free-kick in Thursday’s friendly caused panic in the box, allowing Marc Vales to nip in and head the part-timers in front.

Although his hesitancy made him partially culpable for the goal, the teen deserved better support from the more experienced trio of John Egan, Dara O’Shea, and the wayward James McClean.

Thankfully, a combination of Troy Parrott’s belated brilliance and fatigue among the minnows enabled the expected order to be restored in a 4-1 win.

Ireland are unlikely to be afforded such an escape route against a Euro-bound Hungary on Tuesday’s friendly, never mind when the superior class of Portugal and Serbia rock up for September’s World Cup qualification tests.

“It was disappointing to concede but it shouldn’t have really happened,” explained 19-year-old Bazunu about getting stuck in that purgatory of no-man’s land.

“If I had a deeper position, I might have had more of a chance to save a goal.

“But my opinion on it is I am going to be as aggressive as possible to stop any potential cross.

“There was another cross I came out for in the game; I don’t think I would have been able to come for it if I wasn’t as aggressive.

I am definitely going to learn from it and the other lads will reflect to see what they can improve on. There are different things you can change.

Even with his broad shoulders and broad smile, Bazunu realises his role attracts the spotlight.

Still, one blemish in Andorra shouldn’t detract from the saves he made on his two previous caps to avoid further pressure coming the way of Kenny.

The teen turned Gerson Rodrigues’ lob over the bar and smothered Vincent Thill’s close-range effort before being helpless to stop the former drilling Luxembourg’s winner into his bottom corner. Not forgetting either his save to deny Hassan Khalid Al-Haydos and preserve a 1-1 draw against Qatar.

The former Shamrock Rovers stopper isn’t presumptive enough to feel he’ll brush off competition from the returning Darren Randolph once the qualification series restarts in September, yet is certain his international prospects will benefit from another loan move from Manchester City.

Bazunu started 33 games for League One outfit Rochdale last season, busy throughout as Brian Barry-Murphy’s underdogs lost their relegation battle.

“I’ve spoken to the City goalkeeping coach Xabier (Mancisidor) and we’re on the same page,” he said about the loan plans. “We’re just trying to get the ball rolling really.”

Another goalkeeper in the Irish squad at a big English club is facing a similar dilemma. Would Bazunu advise Caoimhín Kelleher to seek his first temporary switch from Liverpool?

“That decision isn’t up to me but, personally, it was a brilliant experience to get out and play so many games,” was his diplomatic take on the Corkman’s situation.

Meanwhile, Séamus Coleman wasn’t on the flight from Barcelona to Budapest yesterday. The captain had been part of the squad in Girona without any guarantee of recovering from the latest of his hamstring problems.

Hungary will be missing one of their top players too. Dominik Szoboszlai is the rising star of Hungarian football, clinching their place at the Euros by scoring a last-minute winner in the play-off final against Iceland, but in recent days was ruled out of the finals due to an ongoing groin complaint.

Tomorrow’s friendly, Hungary’s last before they take on Portugal, France, and Germany in a ‘group of death’, will be played before a sold-out 14,000 crowd at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium.