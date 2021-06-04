Vera Pauw on Tyler Toland dispute: 'I’m here to save her career and I will save it'

From Dave O’Leary to Roy Keane and onto Stephen Ireland, controversial exiles have pockmarked the recent history of Ireland’s men’s squads and Vera Pauw continues to grapple with the latest version engulfing the women’s set-up.

The simple fact is that one of the best talents of her generation, Tyler Toland, won’t be part of the squad heading to Iceland on Monday for a pair of friendlies.

Worse still, on the evidence of Friday’s press conference to announce her 23-player squad, nothing Pauw said indicated the stand-off would be resolved in time for the World Cup qualifying campaign in September.

Ireland have yet to sample the euphoria of a major tournament. To split top seeds Sweden and Finland in the pursuit of a spot at the 2023 World Cup, Pauw’s will need her best team on the pitch.

Her predecessor Colin Bell felt a 16-year-old Toland was worthy of such status, tasking her with anchoring his midfield against European champions Netherlands, whereas Pauw left her on the bench for the opening two qualifiers of her reign in late 2019.

Toland didn’t take kindly to the bombshell, moreso the comments accompanying the snub and, in full knowledge of her club Manchester City, made herself unavailable.

That was until two months ago when a text message from the player, conciliatory in tone, landed on Pauw’s phone. It remains unanswered.

“Tyler agreed over 18 months that she’d call me,” said Pauw, repeating her view that text messages don’t meet the communication criteria.

It’s very negative. People think if I call her now, it’s solved but it’s not. She needs to tell the coach if she changes her mind; that’s the future.

Pauw suggested Toland’s limited game-time while on loan at Scottish champions Glasgow City — seven appearances this season — would have damaged her selection prospects, regardless of the personal dispute.

It was a curious observation, given how few of the panel she picked are regulars in full-time, professional set-ups. Her grievance, however, extends beyond Toland to her father Maurice.

He admitted phoning Pauw in March 2020 when his daughter was blocked from lining out for the U19s, yet emphatically denied his conduct constituted the “harassment and intimidation” level the manager claims.

“Do you think Tyler’s father would have said this to Stephen Kenny?” Pauw blasted. “From my 30 years of experience, that would never happen.

“Women coaches in football have it harder than male coaches, let’s say it like that. We say that we need to have elephant skin.

“I would accept an apology but, so far, he has turned it around, denied it, and attacked me. Of course, that hurts. I don’t think anybody realises how much it hurts.

But I don’t blame Tyler for her father’s misbehaviour. I’m here to save her career and I will save it.

Saoirse Noonan is a confirmed passenger on the charter flight to Reykjavik, certain to make her debut either on Friday or the rematch against the world’s 17th best team four days later.

Ciara Grant, who took a break from the international set-up to concentrate on becoming a doctor, returns to the squad, as does US-based midfielder Roma McLaughlin.

Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan, midfielders Ruesha Littlejohn and Ellen Molloy, as well as forwards Leanne Kiernan, Kyra Carusa and Emily Whelan, have been ruled out through injury.

Rep of Ireland women’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton, Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne).