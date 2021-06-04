David Luiz to leave Arsenal as three more players depart the Emirates Stadium

Brazil defender David Luiz will leave Arsenal at the end of his contract, it has been confirmed as three other players who spent this season at the Emirates Stadium will return to their parent clubs.
Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan are also set to depart the London club as their deals have expired with Mikel Arteta not opting to make an offer for a permanent deal for any of the trio.
Luiz opted not to accept Arsenal’s offer of a new contract as he called an end to his two-year stay in north London.
The former Chelsea centre-back endured some difficult times with the Gunners with indifferent form and injury affecting his spell at the club.
Australian keeper Ryan made three appearances for the club but will now return to Brighton and Real Madrid duo Odegaard and Ceballos will return to the Spanish capital.