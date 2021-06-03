'When they got knackered, players from the Andorra league and the Spanish fourth division, we looked like a team'

The birth of Troy Parrott as an Ireland goalscorer wasn’t enough to reassure RTÉ pundit Richie Sadlier on an evening that gave Stephen Kenny his first win but also a new low.

Two goals from the Tottenham youngster helped Ireland to a 4-1 win in the principality, but not without falling behind.

And Sadlier found a lot more to concern him than the six jaw-dropping minutes when Ireland were trailing to the team ranked 158th in the world.

“The worrying period lasted longer than the six minutes we were a goal down," Sadlier said.

“There was a 45-minute worrying period in the first half and the second half started off really poorly.

“There are some high points on a personal level, (Daryl) Horgan, Parrott and (Jason) Knight all getting their first goals. (Jamie) McGrath making his debut.

“We said at the start you can't read too much into a win over Andorra because of their quality.

“It’s an awful thing to say but the fatigue in the Andorra team was a big factor in us being able to exert our authority over them. And three howlers from goalkeepers.

“When they got knackered, a group of players who are split between the Andorra league and the Spanish fourth division, when they ran out of steam, we looked like a team, but that’s not enough to get excited about.”

Fellow pundit Karen Duggan was alarmed that it took that header from Marc Vales in the 53rd minute to rock Ireland into action.

“Unfortunately I do think that was the kick that they needed. That was concerning that it took something like that to kick us into gear. Given that’s what we should have been doing from the first minute."

“There’s a lot more accountability that players need to take,” she added.

The nature of Ireland’s concession, with keeper Gavin Bazuna left completely exposed at a set-piece, shocked Sadlier.

“The goal was terrible, Stephen said before we’ve had more time with them than ever before, in training camp. Well, what did you do? What did you spend time doing?

“Was it just generic training and preparation for a couple of games, or did you actually plot a path here. Because it wasn’t obvious for a long long time.”

Earlier, after a first half when Ireland toiled, creating only one clear opening for James Collins, Sadlier had bemoaned the lack of creativity.

"This is a team that has been sold to us on the idea of possession football and getting on the ball and playing differently and playing brightly on the ball is something they are being coached to do or encouraged to do and you would assume in the training camp they are spending a lot of time doing.

"They're not able to work out how to get around Andorra players.

"A press from Andorra players bamboozles them. They lose it, they go long, they are short of ideas."

Parrott emerged as the goalscoring saviour, and Sadlier hopes he can take the confidence that will give him into future outings in green.

“I hope so, particularly in the context of an Ireland squad crying out for a goalscorer. He’s had a difficult season. I spoke to the coaching staff at Millwall, they felt he wasn't ready to make an impact at that level, that level being mid-table Championship.

“But how he must be feeling right now. This is dream come true stuff. His second-half intervention, particularly in that six minute period getting the two goals. At that time he was looking really impressive, looking like one of the other players able to stand up in fairly tricky circumstances and actually do something. A really good day for him.”