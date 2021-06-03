With Ireland in crisis mode, Troy Parrott delivered moments of class

Troy Parrott comes from Buckingham Street in Dublin’s north inner city.

Only the most fanciful will be hailing the 19-year-old as the new prince of Irish football.

Still, it didn’t take long for Robbie Keane’s name to be brought up after Parrott’s first senior international goals, even if there was a neat symmetry to the fact both reached the milestone after five caps.

“I wouldn’t say lead the attack, I’m just happy to be in the team, to be fair, to be in the squad even,” he reminded us all. “He was an unbelievable striker and to reach the level of goals he had would be a dream come true, it’s good to get off the mark, though.”

Just the 66 now required to equal this country’s greatest striker.

“In my opinion people should be excited,” Parrott insisted. “Everyone is pushing each other in training, all the lads are helping the younger lads and trying to give them experience through words. I think people should be excited.”

There hasn’t been much lately, of course, 11 games without a win will do that to even the most doughy-eyed. And accepted wisdom in the build-up to this friendly was simple. Nothing to see here and nothing to learn.

If only.

If only Stephen Kenny could savour the mundane joy of a nothing game. But thanks to Parrott he can at least now celebrate a first victory as manager.

The teenager’s two goals were completely different but both fantastic. One a delightful individual run and neat finish across goal, the other a powerful header leaping high at the back post.

Most of all, they were crucial. Two moments of genuine class when the pressure was on after Andorra took the lead seven minutes into the second half.

This was crisis mode.

Kenny look pained. Not Andorra, surely? To concede a set-piece goal in such a chaotic fashion following a week of training together was bordering on criminal. There would be plenty only too happy to run the Ireland boss out of town had things continued as they were.

But they didn’t.

And it was the youngest Irish player on the pitch who showed the necessary traits to begin the rescue operation.

Composure. Class. Confidence.

Nobody will be going overboard in celebration of a win over Andorra but the manner of the victory and how Parrott was the inspiration deserves praise. But nothing more. There should be no talk of this being proof that we are witnessing the emergence of the next great hope. He made his debut almost two years ago against New Zealand on a bitter November night in Dublin.

It feels as if we have been talking about Troy Parrott for much longer. “I wouldn’t say there’s been a heap load of pressure, maybe there has, maybe there hasn’t, I just haven’t paid attention to it, really,” he insisted.

In Andorra the summer sun was shining and Parrott – the man of the match – was smiling.

Now just let him be. Let him develop and learn and, hopefully, progress to the top level at Tottenham Hotspur.

He only turned 19 years old in February and already knows after a testing season on loan with Millwall in the Championship and Ipswich Town in League One how this is a career that he will have to be earned.

After days like this there will be pats on the back – his manager should be first to line up – but there will also be times when strength of character and spirit will triumph over natural ability.

“It’s been a tough season. I’ve got a lot of criticism but it’s finished the way I wanted it to go the whole time, things don’t always go according to plan,” he explained. “I wouldn’t say it’s tough to take it on, obviously no-one wants to be criticised, but it pushes me and makes me want to do even better.”

Within six minutes of Ireland going behind Parrott levelled. That might well have been crucial, the speed of the recovery not allowing any festering thoughts of self-pity to deepen and further cripple an already struggling squad.

The last Ireland player to score twice in a game was Daryl Murphy, way back in October 2017 against Moldova during the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign. Parrott was subbed on 83 minutes, so there was no hat-trick, but Ireland did net another two goals to really put some gloss on the score line against a side who, for almost an hour, threatened to make this an infamous summer’s day.

In the end it belonged to Parrott.