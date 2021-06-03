Troy Parrott rescues Ireland as Kenny's men flirt with disaster in Andorra

Andorra 1 Republic of Ireland 4

It says it all about Stephen Kenny’s torturous first year in charge of the Republic of Ireland that his side should have gone and made a summer friendly against a Pyrenean minnow look like the most Himalayan of tasks for the bones of an hour.

Two goals from 19-year old Troy Parrott got the rescue mission underway after the hosts opened the scoring before late efforts from Jason Knight and Daryl Horgan put a flattering hue on a game that could have entered the history books for all the wrong reasons.

It all adds up to a turnaround that saves the Boys in Green from mortification and the manager from a torrent of criticism that would have surely made his position untenable on the back of what had already been an opening run of eleven games without a win.

Ireland were awful for most of the first-half. Pedestrian. Clunky. Dull. It took more than a half-hour to engineer anything distantly related to a chance. James Collins missing a sitter of a header 37 minutes that managed to be both a high and a low point in that period.

Disaster loomed when Marc Vales opened the scoring after 52 minutes with a header from a routine setpiece that was executed from near the penalty spot without sight nor sound of an Irish marker and with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu marooned in no-man’s land.

Conceding to Andorra is bad enough but doing it in that manner? It’s no wonder the visitors fell to bickering after it. Losing to Luxembourg in March prompted lashings of self-mortification but defeat here would have been the lowest of the low.

And then, salvation, Parrott having his say. Not once, but twice.

The first was all his own work, a cut through a static Andorra defence and crisp low finish just after the hour. The second, shortly after he teed Ronan Curtis up for another spurned sitter, was a header at the back post that the goalkeeper almost helped over the line.

A welcome stroke of luck.

Two goals in three minutes, nerves settled, but not nearly dismissed.

It took another 13 minutes for the game to be made safe, Jason Knight haring in at the back post from his position wide on the right to turn in an excellent Daryl Horgan cross before the pair switched roles for a fourth.

A first win in charge of the senior team for Kenny; Parrott, Knight and Horgan opening their goal accounts at international level; and a debut for Jamie McGrath off the bench. Say it like that and it sounds like a good day’s work. It was anything but.

ANDORRA: I Alvarez; M San Nicolas, M Vales, M Llovera, J Cervos; L Clemente, M Rebes, M Vieira, A Martinez, J Alaez, R Fernandez.

Subs: A Sanchez for Fernandez and C Martinez for Clemente (both 60); C Garcia for Rebes (72); E de Pablos for San Nicolas (75); I Lima for A Martinez and X Pires for Alvarez (both 77);

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: G Bazunu; M Doherty, J Egan, D O'Shea, J McClean; J Cullen, C Hourihane; J Knight; T Parrott; R Curtis, J Collins.

Subs: A Idah for Collins and D Horgan for Curtis (both 66); J McGrath for Parrott (82); S Duffy for O’Shea, R Manning for McClean and H Arter for Hourihane (all 87).

Referee: X Estrada (Spain).