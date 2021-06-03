Opening up in Andorra’s box: Ireland’s mission to avoid new low in the Pyrenees

The latest gathering of the Republic of Ireland’s senior men’s squad has passed under the radar until now and Stephen Kenny will be hoping that this continues beyond tonight’s friendly against Andorra at the Estadi Nacional.

A win against the side ranked 158th in the world would be the side’s first in 13 attempts but the level of the opposition and the otherwise low stakes would offset the urge for any celebrations. Only a draw, or an unfathomable loss, would turn heads.

Kenny has refused to paint this as a must-win which, given there are no qualifying points at stake, is technically true, but the manager’s cultural revolution needs breathing space after an onerous start. Anything other than victory here would leave him under huge pressure.

“Of course we want to win and we expect to win,” said the manager when quizzed on just how pivotal this game against a clutch of Pyrenean mountaintops has become. “Andorra had a famous win in 2018 when they beat Hungary in a World Cup qualifier.

“It just shows you how well Hungary have done since then because they’re going to the European Championships. So, obviously, it was a low point for Hungary. They turned it around and I imagine to lose in a World Cup qualifier was difficult for them.

“Yet they have managed to turn that around and top their Nations League group and qualify for the European Championships. So you never take anything for granted. Nobody gives you anything, you have to earn the right to win.”

Kenny aired much the same respectful tones ahead of the World Cup qualifier at home to Luxembourg just over two months ago. They were words that proved all too prophetic given the subsequent defeat but that can’t and won’t wash this time.

Neither will observations as to how Andorra haven’t been conceding “too many chances” in recent windows, or their tactical shift of late in opting for a more fashionable high press to the time-honoured tradition of sitting deep.

Ireland met up last Friday minus a heap of familiar faces due to injuries and other matters and that list lengthened this week with the news that Seamus Coleman misses out with a hamstring issue while Sam Szmodics’s hopes of a debut are over due to a shoulder injury.

Chidozie Ogbene is a doubt with a “tight groin” but may still play a part. So too Jamie McGrath, Danny Mandroiu, and Andrew Omobamidele, the other three uncapped players brought in for this game and next Tuesday’s meeting with Hungary.

Kenny didn’t commit to all of the new boys seeing game time. His focus this week seems to encompass the likes of John Egan — who has lost out on a number of international caps in recent times — every bit as much, so youth and experience will be linked.

One among the criticisms aimed at the manager thus far is the perception that he leaned too much in youth’s favour for that loss to Luxembourg in March before redressing the balance for the follow-up 1-1 draw against Qatar in Debrecen.

“The idea that experienced players replaced the younger players against Qatar is overall not accurate because Shane Duffy came in for Ciaran Clark, who is actually older than him. James McClean came in for Enda Stevens so two very experienced players.

“Shane Long came in for James Collins and Cyrus Christie came in for Matt Doherty who, likewise, is older than him. Probably in the midfield area we did pick a bit younger against Luxembourg but, listen, all the players have a lot to contribute.”

Darren Randolph’s latest absence will surely result in a senior debut in goal for Caoimhin Kelleher and Omobamidele’s meteoric rise at Norwich City seems to have primed him perfectly for another elevation of status.

Kenny has settled on the team’s shape but, as is his wont, opted against sharing the knowledge and predicting personnel or formation has become a fool’s errand under his watch given the turnover in faces and the fluid use of systems.

The nature of the opposition will filter into that thought process too and, whatever the setup, the Ireland manager will be pushing the need for a more penetrative style of play than his side has shown on most occasions so far.

He did play up that aspect to the team’s performance in losing 3-2 to Serbia back in March. A tad too much, if truth be told, and particularly the part about dominating their hosts in Belgrade for a spell or two. Four goals in 11 games paint a different picture.

There was, to be fair, an acceptance that this was an area where Ireland were poor against Luxembourg so it will be interesting to see how much time, if any, the likes of Danny Mandroiu and Jamie McGrath, both of them bona fide number 10s, are afforded.

“Some of our young players coming through need to look forward earlier and pass with real penetration. That has been one of the themes this week, one of the central points that we wanted to illustrate and highlight. So that has been important.”

The result even more so.

Seven things you didn’t know about Andorra

Andorra is a principality and the heads of state or “co-princes” are the bishop of Urgel (a Catholic diocese in Catalonia) and the President of France — currently Emmanuel Macron.

With no army, all Andorrans are expected by law to keep a rifle in the house in case of a national emergency.

Andorra is not in the EU but the euro is the official currency.

Catalan is the official language of Andorra. It is the only country in the world where Catalan is the official first language.

Andorra has never won an Olympic medal but has had representation at every Olympics since Montreal in 1976.

Stages of the Tour de Ferance will pass through Andorra this year, with stage 15 finishing in Andorra on July 11, followed by a rest day, and stage 16 departing from the principality on July 13. In the past both the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana have gone through Andorra.

Since joining Fifa and Uefa in 1996, Andorra have only won six matches in their history, three competitive and three friendlies.