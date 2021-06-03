Conor Hourihane backs Irish players broadening club horizons

Conor Hourihane has hinted that all options will be on the table for him as he considers his future at club level this summer.

The 30-year old midfielder fell down the pecking order at Aston Villa in the first half of the season and decided to move out on loan when Dean Smith opted to replace the injured Ross Barkley with academy midfielder Jacob Ramsey for a game away to Wolves.

Hourihane had played more for the Republic of Ireland than Villa this season by the time he left Birmingham in January but his fortunes took a turn for the better at Swansea City where he played 23 times, scored some important goals ,and helped them to the Championship play-off final.

Defeat to Brentford last weekend proved to be a disappointing end to his stint in South Wales but he will return to pre-season training with Villa after his current international duties with a year left on his contract and some decisions to make.

Josh Cullen, his colleague in camp this week, has spoken glowingly about the benefits of his move from West Ham United to Anderlecht in Belgium and Hourihane agrees that more Irish players could do with broadening their horizons.

“Yeah, I think so. You have to,” he said before today’s friendly against Andorra. “It’s so important for younger lads, and even older lads like myself, to be match fit, to be playing, I don’t think enough Irish lads over the years play regularly enough.

“More could maybe consider that (European option). For me, being 30 now and, like I said, your career goes so quick. It really does. You have to make the most of it, every day, every week, every game as much as you can.

“I love playing football and having a decision between sitting around at Villa or playing at Swansea, no matter if it was Premier League or Championship, I’d be playing every day of the week.”

That’s all for another day. Hourihane made a beeline for the airport as soon as he could in the wake of Swansea’s loss at Wembley and he will be one of the more experienced players involved today when they take on the Pyrenean minnows.

The first of his 24 caps came just over four years ago in a 1-0 friendly loss to Iceland in Dublin. He was honest enough to admit afterwards that he froze on the night and it’s a possibility that hangs over every player who makes that step-up.

Ireland have four players poised to make their first appearances either tonight or next week against Hungary but Hourihane doesn’t believe his experience needs to be replicated by Jamie McGrath, Chiedozie Ogbene. Andrew Omobamidele, or Danny Mandroiu.

“I thought personally I did freeze but that doesn’t mean other young lads are going to freeze. Every player is different. Whether they’re nervous or not nervous or looking for a piece of advice, if making their debut I don’t know what is going to happen.

“But, yeah, me and one or two of the older lads will always be able to give advice.”

That rookie quartet have joined a squad that will be expected to end a long and worrying winless run that stretches back 12 games and 18 months to a 3-1 friendly defeat of New Zealand when Mick McCarthy was still in charge.

Both Hourihane and Stephen Kenny were asked whether today’s game represented a ‘must-win’ given all those circumstances and it was put to the former that he must be fed up with facing the same question time and again.

“Yeah, everyone is but that is down to our own fault. These questions keep coming up because we haven’t got the win that we really, really want. Hopefully that will be tomorrow night. If not tomorrow, then Hungary.

“The sooner the better because everyone seems to be mentioning it. It becomes more in your face, people get talking about it, people start thinking about it more, so hopefully like I keep saying, a win comes sooner rather than later that takes a little bit of the pressure off and people don’t point it your face all the time.

“But we’ve only got ourselves to blame from that point of view because we should have won games up to now but that hasn’t been the case. So, like you said, hopefully that will come soon.”