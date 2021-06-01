League of Ireland announce a new streaming platform

The Premier Division matches will be broadcast via the clubs' own production solutions including replays and multiple camera set-ups.
Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 09:27
Colm O’Connor

League of Ireland chiefs have this morning announced that all games will now be available on one streaming platform.

The Premier Division will join the SSE Airtricity First Division and the SSE Airtricity Women's National League on LOITV.ie after the mid-season break, with the 2021 season set to resume on Friday, June 11.

Previously Premier Division games were carried only on WATCHLOI.

Supporters will be able to purchase Premier Division Pass which covers all matches from now until the end of the season, available for €79. Passes will be available to purchase on the new platform from Friday, June 4 with the First Division Pass available for €49 whilst all Women's National League matches will remain free, upon subscription.

The Premier Division matches will be broadcast via the clubs' own production solutions including replays and multiple camera set-ups. Some First Division and WNL clubs will also have enhanced production, with the majority set to remain with the current Pixellot system.

"This is an exciting time for the League of Ireland and Irish domestic football," said League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon.

"The league and the clubs have put a lot of hard work into the development of this platform which will now house all three divisions on the one platform. This is a huge step forward with the platform owned by the FAI and managed by our partners Sportradar. The platform will provide a valuable revenue stream to clubs with all of the profits going directly to them and we're already looking forward to the season continuing on Friday, June 11."

