Cork to the fore at Ireland training

“Irish by birth, Cork by the grace of God,” noted one Roy Keane many years ago.
Sometimes it seems you can take the man out of Cork but you can’t take Cork out of the man.
And Rebel quartet Chiedozie Ogbene, Adam Idah, Caoimhín Kelleher, and John Egan were pictured shooting the breeze after Ireland training at PGA Catalunya Resort in Girona, Spain, yesterday.
Conor Hourihane is due to bolster to Cork presence in the squad as he arrives looking to put the disappointment of play-off defeat with Swansea behind him.
Sheffield United’s Egan played his schoolboy football in Cork with Greenwood, while Rotherham’s Ogbene played with Tramore Athletic, College Corinthians, Kilreen Celtic, and Everton before joining Cork City.
Idah also shone for Corinthians before joining Norwich.
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher came to Anfield via another famed Leeside nursery, Ringmahon Rangers.
“There were a lot of Cork faces in it with another, a good Bandon man in Conor, coming in later,” said Egan after training yesterday.