Will Patching double fires Derry to victory at Drogheda

Drogheda 1 Derry City 2

Will Patching struck in either half at Drogheda United to maintain Ruaidhrí Higgins’ incredible away record since taking charge of Derry City.

The Candystripes claimed 13 points from five matches on the road, this one crowned by a masterclass from the ex-Manchester City trainee.

Patching, set to be recalled by Dundalk when his loan ends on July 1, tested David Odumosu from the edge of the box two minutes into the game. The goalkeeper could only parry his drive and he was fortunate Parkhouse angled the rebound wide.

Odumosu wasn’t so lucky with Patching’s next attempt, a 10th-minute free-kick.

Expecting the playmaker to deliver a cross from 30 yards out on the right, the stopper was wrongfooted as Patching’s audacious effort flew straight inside the near post.

Derry’s Joe Thomson got back inside his six-yard box to foil attempts by Drogs’ defenders Dane Massey and Daniel O’Reilly.

The hosts equalised in the 62nd minute. A handball by Cameron McJannett led Adriano Reale to award a penalty, allowing Mark Doyle to convert his spot-kick straight down the middle.

Patching executed another set-piece for the winner. When Gary Deegan was judged to have tripped substitute Jack Malone 20 yards out, up stepped the loanee to float his free in off the underside of the crossbar, despite Odumosu getting a hand on the effort.

Reale issued two red cards in three minutes. Darren Cole walked for a second booking on 82, swiftly followed by Drogheda’s Jordan Adeyemo, for two yellows.

DROGHEDA UTD: D Odumosu; J Brown, K Phillips (L Heeney 18), D O’Reilly, D Massey, C Kane; D Markey, G Deegan, M Doyle; R Murray (J Clarke 61), C Lyons (J Adeyemo 56).

DERRY CITY: N Gartside; R Boyce, C McJannet, E Toal, C Coll, D Lafferty (J Malone 64); C Harkin, J Thomson (D Cole 73)W Patching; J Akintunde (B Barr 90+2), D Parkhouse (W Fitzgerald 73).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).