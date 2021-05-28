David McMillan stars as Dundalk get campaign back on track

An own goal and a poacher’s strike from David McMillan got the Lilywhites back on track with a fourth win of the season
David McMillan of Dundalk scores his side's second goal, despite the efforts of St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 22:17
Paul Buttner

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Dundalk 2

Dundalk exorcised the ghosts of their abject display in losing 5-1 at Bohemians on Monday as they took their chances against a St Patrick’s side who couldn’t finish theirs at Richmond Park.

One victory now in six games sees third-placed St Pat’s, top of the table at the end of April, slip six points behind leaders Sligo Rovers.

The home side enjoyed ample possession for a good spell midway through the first half with Billy King twice troubling the Dundalk defence.

The visitors responded with Sam Bone bravely throwing his body at a Michael Duffy shot on the edge of the area before the St Pat’s defender played an unwitting part in Dundalk taking the lead against the run of play on 32 minutes.

The approach play was well-orchestrated as Pat Hoban, Duffy and then Patrick McEleney carved St Pat’s open to set up McMillan.

And though the striker’s miscued drive was arrowing well wide, Bone stuck out his left foot to knock the ball into his own net.

Dundalk began the second half on the front foot and doubled their lead six minutes in, a little too easily from St Pat’s viewpoint.

Skipper Chris Shields surged forward unchallenged to thread a ball through for the run of Hoban down the inside-right channel.

The low cross wasn’t dealt with at all as McMillan cleverly peeled away from Bone to afford himself a simple tap-in.

Three minutes later McMillan displayed his defensive ability when clearing Paddy Barrett’s header off the line from Robbie Benson’s corner.

St Pat’s pressed as they might for much of the remainder of the game. Dundalk, with Andy Boyle immense in the heart of their defence, held firm for a timely, morale boosting victory.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros; Bone, Barrett (Lewis, 56), Desmond; Mountney (Melvin-Lambert, 74) Forrester, Lennon (Coughlan, 56), Benson, Bermingham (McCormack, 83); King, Smith.

Dundalk: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Shields, Boyle, Adedokun; McEleney, Sloggett, Stanton (Zahibo, 84), Duffy; Hoban (Murray, 67), McMillan (Kelly, 75).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

