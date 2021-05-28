Jake Hegarty fires Cobh Ramblers to famous derby win over Cork City

Cobh Ramblers 1 (Hegarty 62) Cork City 0

Jake Hegarty’s first goal for Cobh Ramblers will go down in club history as they recorded a famous derby victory over Cork City.

It will take its place in the annals alongside John O’Rourke’s winner in Cobh’s last derby win at St Colman’s Park, all the way back in February 1995, and Dave Warren’s strike in the 2006 League Cup at Turner’s Cross, another 1-0 win.

It also snapped Cobh’s winless home run, stretching back 10 games to August 2020, and extended City’s doubly dreadful away record, now without a win in 20 games since beating Waterford at the RSC in August 2019.

Midleton-recruit Hegarty was emphatic in smashing the ball high to the net on 62 minutes after controlling Killian Cooper’s cross when given too much space by the retreating City defence.

City had hit the post twice before that in a game where they had the majority of chances but failed to rise to the challenge after Hegarty’s breakthrough.

Dylan McGlade was at the centre of City’s few threats in the closing half-hour. He set up Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh, who forced Sean Barron to save with his feet. Three McGlade corners in a row couldn’t worry Barron and an injury-time free was gathered by the Cobh No. 1.

With 600 fans returning to Turner’s Cross for the visit of Cabinteely in a fortnight’s time, one of the Government’s test events for exiting the Covid-19 lockdown, Colin Healy’s men, now just a point ahead of Cobh in eighth place, will simply have to produce better.

Missing the injured Ronan Hurley, City lined up in a 3-5-2 formation, with George Heaven and Alec Byrne returning from the treatment table. Cobh gave a debut to another Midleton signing, James McCarthy, in place of captain John Kavanagh, ruled out with ankle ligament damage.

It was a 10-man battle for midfield superiority, with both managers lining out with five across the middle, and while Cobh enjoyed some early pressure, Mark McNulty was only troubled by the low sunset as Cobh strayed offside at key moments.

At the other end, Jack Baxter lashed over after some uncertainty in the Cobh defence and Alec Byrne couldn’t connect properly with a headed chance before the latter set-up the best openings of the half on the 21st minute.

He put Cian Murphy through on goal but his attempt to square for Darragh Crowley was intercepted. Byrne kept the play alive and his cross was met at the back stick by Cian Bargary who thumped the inside of the post and watched the ricochet flash across the goal.

Byrne and Bargary continued to threaten but Cobh almost had a breakthrough out of the blue on 35 minutes, the ball dropping to Cooper in the box but he dragged his effort wide.

Jonas Häkkinen was replaced after taking a shot to the head in the build-up, with McGlade introduced as Gordon Walker slotted into the back-three.

McGlade stung Barron’s fists with a swerving free-kick but Cobh closed the stronger with three late corners. The latter almost caused a City calamity as the ball deflected off two men in green and Baxter took it off the line.

City stepped it up a gear on the resumption. Gearóid Morrissey hit the post with a snapshot after Cobh couldn’t clear a corner, Bargary shot over after Barron spilled a cross, and Byrne did the same when escaping behind the cover.

A clever free-kick routine played Morrissey into space but his cross-cum-shot flashed just wide.

But once Hegarty shocked the visitors after the hour, City couldn’t muster a response.

The only pity was the return of fans will come two weeks too late for the Cobh support to celebrate one of their greatest nights in person.

COBH RAMBLERS (4-5-1): Barron; McCarthy, O'Riordan, Lyons, C Murphy (Walsh, 59); Cooper (O’Reilly, 86), D Murphy, Devitt, O’Leary, Turner; Hegarty.

CORK CITY (3-5-2): McNulty; Coleman, Häkkinen (McGlade, 39), Heaven; Walker, Morrissey, Baxter (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 66), Byrne, Bargary; Crowley (U Kargbo, 77), Murphy (Walsh, 66).

Referee: A Patchell.