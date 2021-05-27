'I've loved every minute': Ireland international Robbie Brady leaves Burnley

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady is leaving the Premier League club, it has been confirmed.

Brady, who signed from Norwich City in January 2017, made 87 appearances for the Clarets.

The Dubliner was instrumental in helping Sean Dyche’s side finish seventh in the Premier League and qualify for Europe in the 2017/18 season before suffering a serious knee injury.

“I've really enjoyed my time here,” Brady told the club's website.

“I've loved every minute and I'm really going to miss the lads. They have been a massive part of my career and I've made friends who I will hold onto for a long, long time. In that respect everything has been great.

“Unfortunately, I picked up a quite significant injury when I felt like I was almost reaching the peak of my game in that season where we finished in the European spots.

“We'd had a really good spell and picked up a lot of points but then I picked up the injury and that was me for almost a year. I found it difficult with the magnitude of the injury getting back.

“It was a long road and a hard road for me, personally, but I managed to get there.”

Last season he played a total of 21 times and although his campaign was curtailed early by an Achilles tendon problem, Brady is staying on at the club's training facility at Barnfield to complete his rehabilitation.

“It's been a little bit stop-start,” Brady said of his last few campaigns.

“I would have loved if things had gone better at times, because I always backed myself to do well and help the lads out wherever I can. It was difficult in that respect but it's been brilliant and a big learning curve for me.

“I feel in a good place physically and mentally and I'm ready for a new challenge ahead now.

“I just want to thank the lads and thank everyone for giving me this opportunity. I learned a hell of a lot over the last few years and a lot about myself.

“I also want to thank the fans for making me feel so welcome. It's such a family club and they get right behind the lads as we've seen over the last few seasons.

“It's been a phenomenal time and I'm so happy to say that I feel I have played a part in Burnley's history, which I'll always look back fondly on."