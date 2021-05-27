Etienne Capoue ends ‘roller coaster’ season as Europa League champion

Etienne Capoue ends ‘roller coaster’ season as Europa League champion

Villareal’s Etienne Capoue holds the Europa League trophy (Michael Sohn/AP)

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 12:39
Simon Peach

Etienne Capoue has gone from the Sky Bet Championship to Europa League champion with Villarreal during a “roller coaster” season for the former Watford midfielder.

Many expected the Yellow Submarine to be sunk by Manchester United in Gdansk, yet Unai Emery masterminded the LaLiga club’s first ever major trophy.

After Gerard Moreno’s opener was cancelled out by Edinson Cavani and the match ended 1-1 after extra time, Geronimo Rulli was the hero when saving David De Gea’s penalty to seal a dramatic 11-10 shootout win.

But it was ex-Spurs midfielder Capoue who was named man of the match at the Stadion Gdansk – a stage far different to playing at the likes of Wycombe and Barnsley earlier this season with Watford.

“Roller coaster, roller coaster,” he said with a grin. “It was a really hard season emotionally for me. Really, really hard.

“I’ve been through a couple of things. It was really hard.

“But everything happens for a reason and I’m just happy and I’m really grateful to be here and to enjoy really this moment.”

Capoue joined Villarreal from Watford at the turn of the year and has established himself as an important player under Emery.

“I got the opportunity to come here and ended up lifting the trophy and that’s the most important thing for us,” the 32-year-old said.

“I’m just so happy to win today. The secret of Unai? He’s a big coach. He has nothing to prove any more.

“It’s a masterclass – he showed it again today.”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham hold talks with former boss Mauricio Pochettino about possible return
Zinedine Zidane File Photos Zinedine Zidane departs Real Madrid again
Champions League Final Preview Package Even Manchester United fans would prefer City to win the Champions League final
man utdvillarrealplace: uk
Etienne Capoue ends ‘roller coaster’ season as Europa League champion

Champions League Final infographic has all you need to know

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up