Even Manchester United fans would prefer City to win the Champions League final

A survey of 1,000 football fans found the majority in City's corner
File photo dated 17-04-2021 of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (right) on the touchline

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 10:57
James Whelan

In his column in today's Irish Examiner, Tommy Martin ponders the great existential question facing football supporters ahead of Saturday's Champions League final — which side do they want to lose more?

Well, the answer has come from fans of Premier League sides and the result is pretty clearcut — even the Manchester United faithful would prefer neighbours City to come out on top.

The survey, carried out by Censuswide on behalf of Sporting Index, asked 1,000 football fans from the other 18 top-flight clubs who they will support in the Porto showpiece.

The majority of fans from 14 of the clubs expressed a preference for City, with 53% of United fans hoping their rivals prevail.

Fulham and West Brom fans remain entirely neutral on the matter, while only Burnley and Liverpool fans claiming they will be backing the Stamford Bridge club, Liverpool's recent rivalry with City at the top of the Premier League undoubtedly a factor. 

61% of Clarets fans and 53% of Liverpool supporters will be cheering on the Blues.

Leeds' historic 70s rivalry with Chelsea clearly lingers, with the Elland Road faithful the most anti-Chelsea, with an overwhelming 78% backing City.

In all, 56% of fans would rather see Pep Guardiola’s side lift the trophy than Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, while 71% of those surveyed expect City to win. 

