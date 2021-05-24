Waterford concede twice in a minute as Finn Harps complete comeback win

A sixth league goal of the season from substitute Adam Foley proved vital for Harps
Waterford concede twice in a minute as Finn Harps complete comeback win

Finn Harps' Adam Foley scored the winner. File photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 21:55
Adrian Flanagan

Waterford FC 1 Finn Harps 2 

A sixth league goal of the season from substitute Adam Foley proved vital for Finn Harps as they came from behind to score twice in the space of a minute to defeat Waterford FC at the RSC.

After the Blues got off to the ideal start with a goal inside the opening three minutes and were much the better side in the first half, things went to pot for Marc Bircham’s side in the second period as the visitors from Donegal deservedly left the South East venue with all three points.

The hosts' lead goal came when Adam O’Reilly fed the ball to the feet of Cian Kavanagh, who released Jamie Mascoll into the clear on the left side of the penalty area, and he beat Mark McGinley at his near post with a fine left-footed finish.

Barry McNamee was off target with a shot from the edge of the area on nine minutes for the visitors when he blazed over the bar after an Ethan Boyle cross before Brian Murphy made a brilliant save on 29 minutes to keep out a header from Sean Boyd.

Will Seymour had a 30-yard shot deflected over the bar by Josh Collins on 37 minutes, and after Tunde Owolabi found the net seconds later, it was ruled out for a foul on Darragh Power. Owolabi had two further chances before the break, the first well kept out by keeper Murphy.

After Murphy denied Boyd with a super save on the hour mark, it was Boyle who missed a golden chance through a header four minutes later before Ollie Horgan’s side shocked the hosts.

Their first goal came from the penalty spot on 74 minutes when Owolabi was fouled by Power, and McNamee dispatched the spot-kick under Murphy.

It was Foley that stunned Waterford seconds later for what proved to be the winner when he took a pass from Will Seymour out on the right side, and with still with a lot of work to do, he skipped past Cameron Evans before driving in the area to slot the ball under Murphy from 12 yards.

Waterford have also confirmed that former Irish Women’s underage coach Dave Bell will be assistant to Marc Bircham.

Waterford FC: Murphy, D. Power, Evans, Collins, Mascoll, O’Reilly, O’Keeffe, Griffin, Waite, J. Martin, Kavanagh (Molloy ’70).

Finn Harps: McGinley, Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Dunleavy, Coyle (O’Sullivan ’61), Seymour, Boyd (Foley ’61), Russell (Timlin ’70), B. McNamee (T. McNamee ’90), Owolabi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Waterford concede twice in a minute as Finn Harps complete comeback win

