Andorra friendly the latest ‘must-win’ affair for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland

Stephen Kenny accepts that expectation will accompany his Republic of Ireland side when they face Andorra next week, even if the manager stopped short of framing that friendly in Barcelona as a must-win affair.

The national side has failed to claim a victory in any of Kenny’s 11 games in charge so far and the meeting with a tiny principality wedged between France and Spain offers the manager and his team the perfect opportunity to get that particular monkey off their back.

That’s the theory anyhow.

Much the same was said ahead of the World Cup qualifier at home to Luxembourg in March, which they lost 1-0, and the subsequent friendly against Qatar in Hungary, which they could only draw 1-1.

The hope, and expectation, is that even a heavily experimental Irish side will be too good for the Andorrans next Thursday week and take a comfortable win with them for a second outing, against Hungary in Budapest, the following Tuesday.

Failure to do just that, even with a side devoid of at least nine experienced players, and all the talk of long-term strategies and a rewriting of the national team’s genetic code with a more cultured approach to the beautiful game will become redundant.

Experience has no doubt taught Kenny not to leave himself a hostage to fortune when it comes to such predictions and so it was that he spoke of his desire to have “a good camp” and bank “some positive signs” when asked if he was looking for performances or results next month.

It was a response that prompted further probing and it was duly pointed out that Andorra, ranked 52nd of 55 Uefa nations, are one of the worst sides on the continent.

Ireland, it was argued, should be targeting a sizeable win.

“Of course we want to win the game,” he confirmed.

“We have no divine right to beat anyone 4-0 or 5-0 but of course we want to win the game, for sure. Of course, we want to do that, for sure. I’m not denying that.”

This camp has been earmarked as a vital staging post by Kenny from a long way out given the time it will afford him with his players after what has been a hectic series of tight international windows that were restricted in scope by a succession of games and Covid-related complications.

The Ireland squad will begin their preparations this Friday in their base in Girona, seven days before that meeting with Andorra, although its usefulness has already been compromised somewhat by the absence from the squad of numerous players for a variety of reasons.

None of that was unexpected and the flip side comes in the shape of first senior call-ups for Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), and Danny Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).