Georgie Kelly hits perfect hat-trick as Bohemians demolish disjointed Dundalk

Bohemians 5 Dundalk 1

Georgie Kelly scored a perfect hat-trick against his former club as Bohemians maintained their resurgence with this emphatic victory, their third in four games, over a shockingly disjointed Dundalk at Dalymount Park.

Though Dundalk, unchanged from Friday's rousing win over champions Shamrock Rovers, started on the front foot, they were stunned to find themselves 2-0 down inside nine minutes.

Their first foray forward brought Bohemians their opener on five minutes.

Skipper for the day, Tyreke Wilson, Kelly, and Liam Burt were involved before Ross Tierney crossed for Kelly to spin adroitly and find the bottom corner off his left foot.

It got better for the home side four minutes later.

Again Tierney played a pivotal role, winning a free-kick some 20 yards out. Wilson curled the ball up and over the wall superbly off his left foot to find the top right-hand corner of Alessio Abibi’s net.

Bohemians stretched their lead five minutes after the restart from another scintillating counter-attack.

Kelly’s crossfield ball saw Burt get inside Cameron Dummigan all too easily to then pick out Kelly with the return for the big striker to shoot past Abibi off his right foot.

In the one negative of the evening for Bohs, Wilson, booked just before the break, was shown a second yellow card for a 52nd-minute pull on Daniel Kelly and sent off.

Unhindered, Bohemians added a fourth goal on 64 minutes. Coote’s precise delivery from a free-kick picked out Kelly who powered his header home to complete his hat-trick.

Dundalk also finished with 10 men when Dummigan was also shown a second yellow card on 74 minutes for a foul on Burt.

Though Greg Sloggett got Dundalk’s consolation goal with a fine shot from distance on 80 minutes, Bohemians would have the final say with a well-taken first goal for the club by Promise Omochere in the third minute of stoppage time.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Feely, C. Kelly, Wilson; Devoy, Levingston (Ward, 77); Coote, Tierney (Breslin, 54), Burt; G. Kelly (Omochere, 72).

Dundalk: Abibi: Dummigan, Shields, Boyle, Jurkovskis (Leahy, 55); Zahibo (Sloggett, 55), Stanton (Murray, 66); Kelly (O’Kane 75), McEleney, Duffy; McMillan (Ogedi-Uzokwe, 55).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).