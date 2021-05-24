Billy King denies Derry City first Brandywell win of the season

Derry City 2 St Patrick's Athletic 2

St Pat's hitman Billy King produced a superb header in the 84th minute to deny Derry City their first home win of the season.

And the scorer of the Inchicore side's equaliser will point to the quality of the cross from substitute Ben McCormack, who had entered the fray just three minutes earlier.

In what proved a hugely enjoyable affair with both sides playing quality, fluent football, the result was probably a fair one in the end.

Indeed, having dominated the early corner count, Pat's were rewarded for their persistence with the opening goal in the 22nd minute.

Nathan Gartside made an attempt to punch John Mountney's corner clear but the keeper could only fist it high into the air. It dropped onto the head of Pat's defender Lee Desmond, who directed the ball into the top corner with a neat back-header.

Derry levelled matters five minutes later after Chris Forrester had cleared an Eoin Toal header off his goal-line. From the resultant corner, Derry full-back Ronan Boyce appeared to be dragged down by a defender before he managed to poke the ball home from close range for his third goal of the season.

Pat's then lost the services of Shane Griffin following a clash of heads with Boyce, Ian Bermingham summoned from the bench.

They were presented with a superb chance to move back into the driving seat in the 35th minute but Robbie Benson opted for power when blazing his shot over the Derry crossbar.

At the other end, Pat's keeper Vitezslav Jaros failed to hold a shot from Will Patching, the ball diverted wide at the expense of a corner.

In what was an end-to-end affair, Derry striker David Parkhouse went close to giving the home side the lead in the 58th minute as he turned Desmond inside out but failed to hit the target.

King set Ryan Coughlan up with a superb scoring chance in the 62nd minute but the Pat's striker failed to take advantage when driving the ball over.

Derry then stunned their visitors in the 68th minute when Joe Thomson scored with a superb thunderous strike from 20 yards, the former Celtic midfielder giving Jaros no chance.

Pat's battled their way back into the game when netting a deserved equaliser but Derry could so easily have had the final say in the 90th minute but James Akintunde dragged his shot wide of the target.

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Harkin, Thomson (Fitzgerald, 90); Patching, Akintunde, Lafferty (Malone, 75); Parkhouse (Cole, 81).

St Pat's: Jaros; Bone, Barrett (McCormack, 79), Desmond; Mountney, Lewis (Melvin-Lambert, 70), Forrester, Griffin (Bermingham, 34); Benson, Coughlan, King.

Referee: R. Harvey (Dublin).