Stephen Kenny tips James McCarthy to return for future Ireland squads

Stephen Kenny insists James McCarthy can return to the Ireland set-up for September’s World Cup qualifiers once he starts afresh at a new club.

The midfielder was one of several experienced players absent from the 27-man squad the Ireland manager named today for the upcoming training camp in Spain and double-header friendly against Andorra and Hungary.

McCarthy won the last of his 43 caps in last October’s Euro 2020 play-off defeat in Slovakia.

Although the 30-year-old has recovered from injury to start the last three Premier League games in a row for Crystal Palace, Kenny is cognisant of the player’s uncertain future and fitness levels.

“James had a really tough season overall,” explained Kenny.

“That goes back to last October when he tweaked his hamstring after an hour against Slovakia.

“He’s only recently got back into the team, starting games and getting 70, 80, 88 minutes.

“Now James is out of contract and is just trying to get himself right physically.

“He’s a terrifically talented player and is just managing himself to make sure he’s right.

“It would be tough to come off that, not really playing matches during the season, into an international camp and play games up a level.

“That would be asking a lot and we need for him to get himself right.

“At whatever club he’s at, James has to try and have a good pre-season to put himself in contention for September. That’s the best option at the moment.”

Callum O’Dowda, Kevin Long, Robbie Brady, Ciarán Clark, Jeff Hendrick, Enda Stevens, and Alan Browne won’t feature in the 10-day gathering.

That leaves open the opportunity for more newcomers to stake a claim for the resumption of the qualifiers in the Autumn.

Defeats to Serbia (2-3) and Luxembourg (0-1) in their opening qualifiers in March gives Ireland an uphill struggle to feature in the shake-up to reach the 2023 World Cup.

“There’s a number of players with legitimate injuries,” explained Kenny.

“Of course, we’ve had scans back across to the medical team to confirm all of that.

“Take Enda Stevens, for example, he’s had osteitis pubis injection. Alan Browne had a hip issue and consultations with specialists. There’s been various issues.

“We also have some very experienced players in the squad, some emerging players who need more training time and games with the international team. Of course, we have some new faces too.

“I’ve not had an opportunity to train players over a period of time since taking over the role.

“After that, it’s really five games in succession. These are end-of-season games and our next window is at the start of pre-season, when we’ll have nine points to play for against Portugal, Azerbaijan, and Serbia. These two games are great for us to prepare for that.”

The Ireland boss also outlined the qualities of his four uncapped players, Shamrock Rovers midfielder Daniel Mandroiu, Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, and Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele.

“Jamie McGrath has been a gradual improver,” he said of a player he coached while in charge of Dundalk.

“He’s technically excellent, has very good feet, right and left, and scored 17 goals for St Mirren this season.

“He’s a very creative player and different to the type of midfielder we have.

“Andrew has done terrific at Norwich City, playing the last seven games.

“He’s been accelerated much quicker than anticipated. He’s only 18 but looks extremely composed and athletic. We saw him at the U17 and U19 Euro finals and since getting into the Norwich team, hasn’t looked out of place.

“As for Daniel Mandroiu, he’s in the squad because of his very high technical ability. He’s an incredibly creative passer, who is capable of scoring from outside the box.

“He’s become more of a mature person than he was at Brighton at a young age. Dan has got himself in a better place physically and mentally.

“Chiedozie was very influential in Rotherham’s promotion to the Championship but was unlucky to miss a lot of the season through injury.

“He’s a very fast powerful right-winger and we don’t have that type of player.”

Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad following their play-off final against Brentford this Saturday.

Ireland will travel to Barcelona to face Andorra on Thursday week, June 3, before travelling to Budapest to take on Euro finals bound Hungary on Tuesday, June 8.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards : Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).