Daniel Mandroiu amongst new faces in Republic of Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has included four new faces in his 27-man squad for next month's international friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.
Shamrock Rovers midfielder Daniel Mandroiu receives his first call-up to the senior squad as well as Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, St. Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath and Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele.
Tranmere Rovers defender Lee O'Connor, who is on loan from Celtic, returns to the senior squad for the first time since he made his debut in November 2019 against New Zealand.
Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad following their play-off final against Brentford on Saturday, May 29.
Ireland will travel to Barcelona, Spain to face Andorra on Thursday, June 3 before travelling to Budapest to take on Hungary on Tuesday, June 8.