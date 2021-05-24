Daniel Mandroiu amongst new faces in Republic of Ireland squad

Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad following their play-off final against Brentford on Saturday, May 29.
Shamrock Rovers' Daniel Mandroiu 

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 13:33
Colm O’Connor

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has included four new faces in his 27-man squad for next month's international friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Daniel Mandroiu receives his first call-up to the senior squad as well as Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, St. Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath and Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele.

Tranmere Rovers defender Lee O'Connor, who is on loan from Celtic, returns to the senior squad for the first time since he made his debut in November 2019 against New Zealand.

Ireland will travel to Barcelona, Spain to face Andorra on Thursday, June 3 before travelling to Budapest to take on Hungary on Tuesday, June 8.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City) 

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

