Terrace Talk - Liverpool: And so ends the weirdest of all possible seasons

The hard way, or no way at all. If he stuck that on a t-shirt, John Henry could earn enough money to make Super League funds seem like chickenfeed. I’d buy one.

Crystal Palace have been a handful before; Rodgers’ 3-3, Gerrard’s farewell, Benteke’s return. Hodgson plagued us for a whole six months, though more by fault than by design.

For 20 minutes, it looked as though they might do it again, and the news coming from Leicester wasn’t great.

It didn’t help when Salah seemed to be in golden goal greed mode, with the presence of fans inside Anfield making them more nervous, not less.

Headwounds to our fifth/sixth choice central defenders felt as though fate was giving us one final twist. The only thing missing was one more kick in the balls from VAR.

Like a lot of our (my?) worrying, it was a waste of nervous energy.

Mane rescued a bleak personal season to put us, staggeringly, into third place. We still had to suffer waves of stomach knots in that second half, until Sadio (and Brendan’s perennial last night nerves) calmed us down.

The jubilation was tempered by a reminder of all those Wenger taunts, when top four equalling a ‘kind of’ trophy triggered guffaws aplenty. Not so funny now, eh? We’ll take whatever comes.

And so ends the weirdest of all possible seasons.

We may have expected a lapse in the previously tremendous form, some bad luck or poor decisions occasionally, but not what we actually did get; a whole raft of nonsense.

“Getting it out of our system in one go” is the straw we clutch here, I think.

From shipping seven goals at Villa Park, you knew this was going to be strange, if the empty grounds hadn’t already tipped you off.

Once Everton’s hatchet-men had done their work and our old England jinx kicked in too, we were fighting a losing battle against the odds.

And yet we were winning it by Christmas. Another seven goals at Palace, in the opponents’ net this time, had most people asking who could possibly stop Liverpool.

No-one guessed that team would be us.

We acted like an accident victim who feels perfectly healthy — until they see the blood. We dropped into a dead faint, then.

Klopp’s making out that City couldn’t have coped with our injury list, but I’ll bet all the money in my pockets they wouldn’t have lost six home games in a row. And if your squad already has the unreliable likes of Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Matip in it, prepare for a season of woe.

Unless you have a season of Mo (I’m here all week). I’ve loved what Jota’s done, and Nat Phillips has been an unexpected bonus, but the Egyptian king has been on a one-man rescue mission without ever reaching anything near perfection.

Other heroes showed their weakness, Mane specially.

You shrug it off by pretending he couldn’t have been that great forever but it’s a concern, nevertheless. It was a relief.

Thiago understandably struggled after coming back from injury, but he’s done brilliantly in recent weeks with the promise of more to come.

A few fans were let back in to end the season, but I’m happy to wait for a full house and something closer to normality than we’ll ever get again.

There’s some hint of future supporter involvement in the running of the club. I’ll hold off on the cynicism, borne from fanzine days, when “consulted” became the capitalist thesaurus entry for “rubber-stamped”, because this might just lead somewhere. Stranger things, etc.

Summer changes in the squad will be dictated by financial wariness in the hopefully post-pandemic age. We still read godawful nonsense about M’bappe, but I vainly hope everyone keeps a sense of proportion. Be nice just to see the players we’ve already got in one piece, in one team.

In short it will be a chance to take stock; of football, of life itself. My advice is that you take it, but then I do realise I’m talking to football supporters…