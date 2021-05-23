Brendan Rodgers has 'pride in what Leicester achieved' but rues what might have been

Leicester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4

Leicester City paraded the FA Cup in front of 8,000 supporters inside the King Power Stadium but there was still an undeniable sense of what might have been.

It was yet another final day disappointment for Brendan Rodgers and his Foxes; just like last season they let Champions League qualification slip from their grasp after controlling their own destiny for so long.

Twice Leicester led through Jamie Vardy penalties, either side of a Harry Kane goal, and with 14 minutes remaining it appeared as though Rodgers’s side would go on to take advantage of Chelsea failing to beat Aston Villa.

Their hopes slipped away, however, when Kasper Schmeichel misjudged a 76th-minute corner and diverted the ball into his own net. A point was not enough for the Foxes, they knew, and Gareth Bale ensured their was no chance of them regaining the lead with two late Spurs goals.

That handed Tottenham secured seventh spot and, for whoever becomes the new permanent manager, a Europa Conference League campaign to cherish or, most probably, curse.

Kane wants no part of that of course and his 23rd league goal of the season underlined why. It him landed the Golden Boot for a third time on what may well be his last appearance in a Spurs shirt.

Leicester can tell him what it feels to win a trophy but their Wembley success over Chelsea appears to have come at a cost.

Once again they ran out of steam in the final moments of the season. Tuesday’s defeat against the same opponents meant they dropped out of the top four for the first time in 242 days. Chelsea, by losing at Villa Park, presented them with an opportunity to climb back in but they were unable to lift themselves.

“It hurts at the moment and probably will do for a few days,” said Rodgers, who stated his commitment to remaining at the club having been strongly linked with the Tottenham job. “But in a few days time when I look at the season overall I will have pride in what they have achieved. Obviously, the feeling is currently of disappointment having been 2-1 up in the game.

“We missed out at the very end but we created history and we continue to move forward. Now we are a team that can spend consistent periods at the top of the league, we are challenging the elite and we are challenging for trophies. But we’ll be back and have another go next season.”

The afternoon had started positively for Rodgers’s side with Vardy catching out both Tottenham centre-backs in the 15th minute when he outpaced Davinson Sanchez before being tripped by Toby Alderweireld to win and convert his first penalty.

Leicester, for the most part, looked comfortable, but were undone four minutes before the break when a Son Heung-min corner reached Matt Doherty’s whose shot was blocked, the ball deflected back out towards Son whose cross was deflected into the path of Kane who volleyed past Schmeichel from 12 yards.

Leicester responded to that setback with Vardy again stretching the Spurs defence as he raced on to a ball from James Maddison before drawing a foul from Sanchez that led to him restoring his side’s lead in the 52nd minute.

But Tottenham were growing stronger before Schmeichel’s error and having drawn level, they could have taken the lead before Bale slotted home in the 87th minute with the Wales winger adding his second in added time.

“It's no secret - we want to finish higher,” said Ryan Mason, the interim Tottenham manager, who refused to discuss the futures of Kane or Bale, who has ended his loan stay from Real Madrid. “We're disappointed not to be in the Champions League. We have to respect any European competition we're in and we will.”

Leicester City (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel 5; Castagne 6, Fofana 6 (Mendy 21, 6), Soyuncu 8; Albrighton 6 (Perez 80, 6), Tielemans 7, Ndidi 6, Thomas 6; Maddison 6 (Pereira 62, 6); Iheanacho 6, Vardy 7.

Subs: Morgan, Ward, Amartey, Choudhury, Praet, Fuchs.

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Lloris 6; Doherty 6, Alderweireld 5, Sanchez 5, Reguilon 6; Højbjerg 7, Winks 6; Bergwijn 5 (Bale 67, 7), Alli 5 (Moura 67, 6), Son 7 (Rodon 90, 6); Kane 7.

Subs: Hart, Lamela, Rodon, Dier,, Vinicius, Scarlett, John.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 6.