Leicester miss out on Champions League after agonising season finale defeat

Leicester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4

Leicester City suffered final day disappointment for the second season in a row as they fell agonisingly short of claiming a place in next season’s Champions League.

The Foxes failed to secure the victory they needed to finish in the top four; instead Tottenham clinched a place in the Europa Conference League.

Brendan Rodgers’s side appeared on course to take full advantage of Chelsea’s failure to beat Aston Villa when Jamie Vardy put them ahead early in the second half with his second penalty of the game after Harry Kane - in what may well be his last Tottenham appearance - a had cancelled out the Leicester forward’s early spot-kick.

But a misjudgement by Kasper Schmeichel led to the keeper punching a 76th minute corner into his own net and Gareth Bale killed off any hopes the home side had of reclaiming the lead three minutes before the end of normal time before wrapping up the win with another goal in the fifth minute of added time.

It meant Leicester finished fifth again, below Liverpool and Chelsea.

Leicester City (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel 5; Castagne 6, Fofana 6 (Mendy 21, 6), Soyuncu 8; Albrighton 6 (Perez 80, 6), Tielemans 7, Ndidi 6, Thomas 6; Maddison 6 (Pereira 62, 6); Iheanacho 6, Vardy 7.

Subs: Morgan, Ward, Amartey, Choudhury, Praet, Fuchs.

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Lloris 6; Doherty 6, Alderweireld 5, Sanchez 5, Reguilon 6; Højbjerg 7, Winks 6; Bergwijn 5 (Bale 67, 7), Alli 5 (Moura 67, 6), Son 8; Kane 7.

Subs: Hart,, Lamela, Rodon, Dier,, Vinicius, Scarlett, John.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 6