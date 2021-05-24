Danger Here's season in guff: 'A sour taste in some fan’s minds'

Keith Andrews embraced Ireland’s failure against Luxembourg: “We played into their arms.”

Jermaine Pennant cried fowl:

“To get three points against Villa was a huge huge boost, to get that duck off their shoulders.”

Charlie Adam welcomed Steve Clarke’s new signing:

“Che Adams will add another string to Scotland’s armour.”

Karen Carney reckons the Texans never parked the bus:

“They were breaking like the Alamo at times.”

Lee Hendrie offered faint praise:

“He’s a very special player who certainly can turn something into nothing.”

Sam Matterface suspected officials had heard enough:

“He’s adjusting his communication pack to make sure he can stay incommunicado.”

Niall Quinn was disappointed Atalanta couldn’t even muster a squib:

“They went out with a real damp whimper.”

Andy Cole got philosophical with Kelly Cates:

“You know the woodwork, Kelly, it is what it is.”

Gary Neville got greedy:

“United need to try and win a trophy and one of the cups as well.”

Graeme Souness sold fighting spirit by the roll:

“Newcastle need to find an extra yard of aggression.”

Leon Osman was on fire:

“El Ghazi has taken on the mantelpiece.”

Lee Hendrie venerated higher power Lee Mason:

“When he blows the whistle that gives you the divine right to take the free kick.”

Tony Cascarino questioned how well Neil Lennon played the hand he was dealt:

“The whole pack of cards has gone into reverse.”

Klopp won’t dine on Liverpool’s strong finish, Carlton Cole reckoned:

“I reckon they’ll throw the kitchen table at them.”

Home comforts with Michelle Owen:

“I am sure when Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink went to bed last night all he wanted was a clean sheet.”

Peter Walton issued the clarification of the season:

“The idea of VAR is not to actually come to the correct decision.”

Brain food with Jermaine Jenas:

“It’ll leave a sour taste in some fans’ minds.”

Iain Dowie was bright as a knife:

“Holgate is sharp as a button.”

Liam Bradford allowed a generous margin of error:

“That pass was feet away from being inch-perfect.”

Darren Fletcher bit the hand that feeds:

“Jurgen Klopp with a handshake through gritted teeth.”

Firmino’s movement baffled Joe Cole:

“He is at the periphery of what they do, everything in attack goes through him.”

The return of fans turned Dean Ashton into the Grim Reaper:

“It’s always great to see bodies in the ground.”

Jermaine Beckford had some neck:

“Burnley grabbed the bull by the scruff of the horns.”

Bill Leslie advised Jordan Pickford to reconsider how he dresses himself:

“He got his gloves on it, but not his hands.”

Leon Osman’s crystal ball:

“I wouldn’t say it’s been coming, but it’s been inevitable.”

Troy Deeney laid the groundwork:

“He looks sharp. He looks like he’s getting his feet under the carpet.”

Alex Rae was blown away:

“That second goal has really knocked the wind out of their stuffing.”

Phil Neville opened up England women to some eligibility questions:

“There was a girl there that played without fear. She’s literally a bull.”

Red rag to Jermaine Pennant:

“Liverpool will be fuming at the mouth.”

WORDS OF THE YEAR

Ian Abraham: “Only a couple of early squirmishes…”

Trevor Sinclair: “Standards have dwayned.”

Stuart Pearce: “He got up of his own fruition.”

Tony Cascarino: “A few players were outspoken and it sort of galvinated them.”

Stuart Pearce: “Difficult to break a very sturgid Iceland team down.”

Steve Harmison: “It enhances the Premier League rather than dehances it...”

