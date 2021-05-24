Danger Here's season in guff: 'A sour taste in some fan’s minds'

Keith Andrews embraced Ireland’s failure against Luxembourg:
“We played into their arms.”
Jermaine Pennant cried fowl:
“To get three points against Villa was a huge huge boost, to get that duck off their shoulders.”
Charlie Adam welcomed Steve Clarke’s new signing:
“Che Adams will add another string to Scotland’s armour.”
Karen Carney reckons the Texans never parked the bus:
“They were breaking like the Alamo at times.”
Lee Hendrie offered faint praise:
“He’s a very special player who certainly can turn something into nothing.”
Sam Matterface suspected officials had heard enough:
“He’s adjusting his communication pack to make sure he can stay incommunicado.”
Niall Quinn was disappointed Atalanta couldn’t even muster a squib:
“They went out with a real damp whimper.”
Andy Cole got philosophical with Kelly Cates:
“You know the woodwork, Kelly, it is what it is.”
Gary Neville got greedy:
“United need to try and win a trophy and one of the cups as well.”
Graeme Souness sold fighting spirit by the roll:
“Newcastle need to find an extra yard of aggression.”
Leon Osman was on fire:
“El Ghazi has taken on the mantelpiece.”
Lee Hendrie venerated higher power Lee Mason:
“When he blows the whistle that gives you the divine right to take the free kick.”
Tony Cascarino questioned how well Neil Lennon played the hand he was dealt:
“The whole pack of cards has gone into reverse.”
Klopp won’t dine on Liverpool’s strong finish, Carlton Cole reckoned:
“I reckon they’ll throw the kitchen table at them.”
Home comforts with Michelle Owen:
“I am sure when Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink went to bed last night all he wanted was a clean sheet.”
Peter Walton issued the clarification of the season:
“The idea of VAR is not to actually come to the correct decision.”
Brain food with Jermaine Jenas:
“It’ll leave a sour taste in some fans’ minds.”
Iain Dowie was bright as a knife:
“Holgate is sharp as a button.”
Liam Bradford allowed a generous margin of error:
“That pass was feet away from being inch-perfect.”
Darren Fletcher bit the hand that feeds:
“Jurgen Klopp with a handshake through gritted teeth.”
Firmino’s movement baffled Joe Cole:
“He is at the periphery of what they do, everything in attack goes through him.”
The return of fans turned Dean Ashton into the Grim Reaper:
“It’s always great to see bodies in the ground.”
Jermaine Beckford had some neck:
“Burnley grabbed the bull by the scruff of the horns.”
Bill Leslie advised Jordan Pickford to reconsider how he dresses himself:
“He got his gloves on it, but not his hands.”
Leon Osman’s crystal ball:
“I wouldn’t say it’s been coming, but it’s been inevitable.”
Troy Deeney laid the groundwork:
“He looks sharp. He looks like he’s getting his feet under the carpet.”
Alex Rae was blown away:
“That second goal has really knocked the wind out of their stuffing.”
Phil Neville opened up England women to some eligibility questions:
“There was a girl there that played without fear. She’s literally a bull.”
Red rag to Jermaine Pennant:
“Liverpool will be fuming at the mouth.”
Ian Abraham: “Only a couple of early squirmishes…”
Trevor Sinclair: “Standards have dwayned.”
Stuart Pearce: “He got up of his own fruition.”
Tony Cascarino: “A few players were outspoken and it sort of galvinated them.”
Stuart Pearce: “Difficult to break a very sturgid Iceland team down.”
Steve Harmison: “It enhances the Premier League rather than dehances it...”