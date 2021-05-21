Maurice Nugent nets late to deny Cork City at Turner's Cross

Cork City 1 Galway United 1

A late goal from Maurice Nugent rescued a point for 10-man Galway United at Turner’s Cross as John Caulfield enjoyed a deserved share of the spoils on his return to Cork City.

A super volleyed goal from Preston North End loanee Jack Baxter had looked to have sealed the home win before central defender Nugent exploited City’s failure to defend a long throw-in into the box to fire home a free header from the edge of the six-yard box in the 90th minute.

On a tempestuous night that saw a red card for Galway’s Stephen Walsh just before half-time and eight second-half yellow cards between the teams, a game of football broke out in the final quarter as Baxter fired City into the lead on 79 minutes, only for Nugent to give his manager something to celebrate from his return to the club he had served as a title-winning player and manager until he was dismissed in 2019.

For City and current manager Colin Healy, it was two points dropped. After a shaky start to life in the SSE Airtricity First Division, Healy had drilled some defensive solidity into his team and been rewarded with three successive clean sheets, including a creditable away draw at UCD last time out. Yet despite avoiding defeat, it was a sloppy goal to concede, even if the visitors deserved their point.

City had dominated the opening half, Cian Murphy shooting narrowly wide and Baxter posing Galway’s defence problems from set-pieces. The visitors had a brief purple patch midway through the opening 45, forcing a smart save from City keeper Mark McNulty but otherwise the half belonged to City, their prospects enhanced just before the break when referee Alan Carey sent off Galway defender Stephen Walsh following a coming together in the home side’s goalmouth.

Walsh had collided with Coleman, clattering into a goalpost. He required lengthy treatment while referee Carey dealt with Cork complaints of foul play. Having consulted with his linesman, he showed Walsh a red card, apparently for an elbow on Coleman and then also dismissed Galway’s assistant coach Johnny Glynn from the visitors’ dugout.

It was an eventful end to the first half but it was 10-man Galway who started the second with confidence, Carlton Ubaezounu bundling the ball home from a free kick only to see a flag go up for an offside. The decision incensed the Galway players and dugout, lighting the fuse on a torrid third quarter, Padraic Cunningham earning the first of a flurry of yellow cards for dissent.

City appeared just as rattled, rash challenges and dissent from the home side earning bookings for skipper Gearoid Morrissey, Gordon Walker, McGlade, and Murphy to add to a first-half yellow for Hakkinen. Galway, who had had captain Conor McCormack booked in the first half, saw Gary Boylan carded as the game threatened to run away from the officials but tempers began to calm.

Not that City were getting a grip on the game. There was precious little to show for their numerical advantage and when they did finally make inroads, McGlade’s direct run through the middle was thwarted by an excellent tackle from Nugent on the edge of the Galway box.

The introduction of Jack Walsh for Murphy on 79 minutes was the spark City needed as City finally got on the front foot and exerted concerted pressure. The breakthrough came two minutes later, Baxter firing in a left-footed volley from the edge of the box from a half-cleared corner. It was a quality goal from the Preston loanee that the previous 80 minutes had scarcely deserved but Galway merited their equaliser, however bitter the blow it dealt to Healy’s men.

CORK CITY: M McNulty, C Coleman, J Hakkinen, R Hurley (D McGlade, 10), G Walker, G Morrisey - captain, D Crowley, J Baxter, C Bargary, B O’Brien-Whitmarsh, C Murphy (J Walsh, 79).

GALWAY UNITED: C Kearns, G Boylan, K Brouder, M Nugent, S Walsh, D Hurley, C Ubaezuonu, M Place, C McCormack - captain, R Keating, P Cunningham (W Waweru, 74).

Referee: Alan Carey