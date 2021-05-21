Walter Figueira and Jordan Gibson on target as Sligo rise to second

Sligo Rovers 2 Longford Town 0

Sligo Rovers moved to within two points of leaders Shamrock Rovers following a hard-fought but merited 2-0 defeat of struggling Longford Town at The Showgrounds.

Goals from Walter Figueira and Jordan Gibson secured Sligo's win, putting them in good stead for their trip to Tallaght Stadium on Monday.

Sligo moved up to second place in the table ahead of this tie, boosted by the 3-0 walkover win over Waterford.

But a negative for the hosts was the enforced absence of midfield fulcrum Greg Bolger, who served a one-match suspension.

Longford came to Sligo on a lengthy winless streak - their last and only win of the campaign was the defeat of Derry City on the opening day of the season in March.

Sligo, who struggled at times to pick through Longford's pressing game, broke the deadlock after 17 minutes with a well-struck shot from distance by Walter Figueira.

Neat footwork from Ryan De Vries led to a 31st minute shooting chance for Sligo but the effort was dealt with by Longford goalkeeper Michael Kelly.

Longford were diligent in the opening period, with chances for Rob Manley, Dylan Grimes and Aaron Robinson.

A second goal for Sligo put the home side in control. Jordan Gibson's confident penalty conversion - for his fifth goal of the season - came after referee Ben Connolly spotted a Longford handball following Robbie McCourt's 58th minute corner.

Despite their industry, Longford were increasingly toothless and Aodh Dervin's on target free-kick was their sole notable effort of the second-half.

SLIGO ROVERS:: McGinty; Horgan (Blaney 77), Mahon, Buckley, McCourt; Banks, Morahan; De Vries (Parkes 63), Gibson, Figueria; Kenny (Donelon 80).

LONGFORD TOWN: Kelly; Elworthy (Chambers 57), J Manley, O'Driscoll, Kirk; Robinson (Bolger 65), Dervin; Thompson (Davis 74), Dobbs, Grimes; R Manley (Verdon 74).

Referee: Ben Connolly.