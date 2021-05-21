Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to leave club - 'We can share one last special moment together, as one pack'

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo will leave after Sunday's season finale against Manchester United, the club have confirmed.
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to leave club - 'We can share one last special moment together, as one pack'

File photo dated 19-05-2021 of Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo prior to kick-off during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.  

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 14:03

Nuno Espirito Santo will leave his role as Wolves head coach after Sunday's season finale against Manchester United, the Premier League club have announced.

The Portuguese has spent four seasons in charge at Molineux, earning promotion from the Championship and guiding the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after the first of back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League.

But this season has proved more difficult with a 12th-placed finish the best they can hope for on Sunday.

"Wolves can confirm head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the club, by mutual agreement, after Sunday's match against Manchester United," a club statement said.

Nuno said in a statement: "We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together. Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home.

"I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day.

"Most importantly, I want to thank each and every player that we've worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us.

"Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack."

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Harry Kane not interested in going abroad as he hints at Manchester City move
Chelsea v Leicester City - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Leicester’s title-winning captain Wes Morgan to retire at the end of the season
Qatar v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly - Nagyerdei Stadion Ryan Johansson: It was a no brainer to choose to play for Ireland
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to leave club - 'We can share one last special moment together, as one pack'

FAI u-turn allows grassroots leagues six weeks to complete season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up