FAI u-turn allows grassroots leagues six weeks to complete season

The FAI have rowed back on a decision to prevent grassroots leagues from completing unfinished 2020-21 competitions when matches are allowed to recommence on June 7.

As flagged by the Irish Examiner on Wednesday, the governing body has instead informed affiliate leagues that they will have six weeks — between June 7 and July 18 inclusive — to complete competitions if they wish to do so.

This decision was taken following a debate at a Grassroots Webinar on Monday evening.

Underage leagues had expressed particular concern at the meeting that young players would have had to jump age grades having played little or no organised football at their own age. And in some cases graduate to the 11-a-side game with little experience of small-sided matches.

Adult leagues will also be able to finish competitions if desired or start their 2021/22 seasons from June 7.

The FAI statement read: "Leagues requiring completion of competitions started pre-lockdown can do so by July 18 ahead of the commencement of their 2021-22 seasons. We are also pleased to confirm that all Adult Amateur and Youth Leagues looking to start their new 2021/22 season from June 7 can do so."

Announcing the decision, FAI Head of Grassroots Ger McDermott said: “A number of our Leagues expressed their desire to complete competitions when competitive football resumes on June 7 and we have taken those views on board in reaching this decision. We will now work with the Leagues concerned on all matters arising and we wish everyone well with their Return to Play next month in whatever guise that will take.”

Welcoming the decision, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “Some of our Leagues made it very clear to us on Monday that they want to complete competitions already started when football resumes. It is only right that we listen to those views and take them into consideration in reviewing how Irish football will return. I thank everyone involved in getting us to a point which we believe will work for all concerned.”