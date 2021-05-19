FAI set to change course to allow grassroots leagues complete seasons

The FAI is expected to backtrack on a proposal to prevent grassroots leagues the opportunity of completing their Covid-19 disrupted campaigns.

With a further easing of lockdown restrictions looming on June 7, the FAI held a webinar for leagues on Monday night designed to outline their “return to play” timeline.

This centred on allowing new seasons for youths and amateurs to commence after June 7 but with no permission to renew campaigns halted by the full lockdown imposed on October 6 last.

While leagues in Dublin had by that stage only held a few series of fixtures, the regional variations of lockdown measures meant many outside the capital had progressed much further into their campaigns.

Those affiliates are anxious to see out the league and cup competitions they started, while underage leagues are conscious of ensuring players familiarise themselves with small-sided pitches before the major leap into 11-a-side.

The FAI advice triggered a major backlash and it’s understood a review has been underway since.

An update is due to be issued by the FAI today, with an expectation that leagues will be afforded a six-week window in which to conclude their 2020/21 seasons.

At the start of the pandemic, the FAI established a steering committee to coordinate a roadmap to return based on HSE guidelines.

The forum – which includes board members John Finnegan, Dave Moran, and Ursula Scully – is responsible for advising the FAI’s executive and board on projected resumption milestones.

FAI’s Grassroots Director Ger McDermott wrote in his circular on Monday: “Whilst the decision to not allow season extensions will be disappointing for some, we are conscious that the amount of league fixtures played in the 2020/2021 seasons has been extremely limited and we are keen to avoid unnecessary disruption to our 2021/2022 seasons.”

He added they “strongly recommend” that “leagues allow clubs to play friendly matches from June 7 for at least a 2-3-week period to allow players to regain fitness and clubs to become familiar with Return to Play Protocols.

“Once clubs have had an opportunity to play friendly fixtures, leagues facilitate one competitive fixture per week initially, again to allow players and match officials to regain fitness in a steady fashion. This can be reviewed on an ongoing basis with your clubs and match officials.”