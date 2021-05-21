Burnley partnership represents part of a ‘dream’ for Cobh Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton

Cobh Ramblers manager Stuart Ashton admits the club’s partnership with Burnley represents a “dream” for him.

Ramblers yesterday revealed the new link with Premier League side Burnley, which is set to see players move in both directions in the coming years, and will also give Ramblers access to Burnley’s expertise in coaching development and sport science. Loan signings could be introduced to the Cobh squad as early as July’s transfer window.

Ashton was an apprentice at Burnley before moving to Cork City in the 1980s.

“I was brought up there. I’m a Burnley fan from my dad and my grandad and for me to join them when I did was a dream, and this now is another part of that,” said Ashton.

Tonight, Ramblers are likely to be without Pierce Philips, Steve O’Leary, Caelin Rooney, and Ciaran Griffin as they travel to Athlone. Cobh are looking to halt a three-game losing streak.

“I think we’re still on the right track, that the performances don’t warrant the results but we have to address that,” said Ashton.

Just 20 kilometres down the road, and there’ll be an unusual situation at Turner’s Cross this evening, when the man in the away dugout is more used to calling the shots in the home dressing room. That will be the situation as John Caulfield brings his Galway United side to Turner’s Cross to face Cork City.

“What John did for City as player and manager is fantastic,” said Cork boss Colin Healy. “John’s teams always have a never say die attitude. It will probably go right to the wire on Friday.”

Healy will be without Steven Beattie and George Heaven while Alec Byrne is a doubt. Corey Galvin has left the club.

Second place UCD will have new assistant William O’Connor in the dugout alongside manager Andy Myler for the top of the table clash with leaders Shelbourne at Tolka Park. O’Connor replaces Ian Ryan, with Ryan taking charge of Wexford, who tonight host Bray Wanderers. Elsewhere Cabinteely stalwart Kevin Knight sits out the last match of his suspension against Bray tonight. All games kick off at 7.45pm.