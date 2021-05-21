David McMillan warns Shamrock Rovers: Dundalk still a force to be reckoned with

Despite off-field upheaval, supporter unrest, and just two wins from 11 games this season, David McMillan refutes the suggestion that Dundalk are a fading force ahead of facing champions Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park tonight.

“It’s only five months ago we were winning a cup final and in the Europa League group stages,” said striker McMillan, Dundalk’s hat-trick hero in that cup final victory last December over tonight’s rivals. “There has been a turnover of players since last year, but there are still good players here.

“The likes of Garts (Brian Garland) being out for the season hasn’t helped, Dan (Cleary) getting injured. You see it with Liverpool who have had a crazy season on the back of injuries.

“That’s not an excuse, I’m sure the club will try and strengthen in July, but I don’t think success in this club is over,” said McMillan who hopes to return tonight after a hamstring injury.

Interim manager Jim Magilton continues without striker Pat Hoban, but winger Daniel Kelly and defender Cameron Dummigan are back fit.

Ex-Dundalk defender Sean Hoare is suspended for Rovers while midfielder Dylan Watts is injured but striker Aaron Greene returns.

In the pick of this evening’s other games, St Patrick’s Athletic head coach Stephen O’Donnell stressed mid-table Bohemians are in a false position ahead of a Dublin derby at Richmond Park.

Pat’s have lost their last two while Keith Long’s Gypsies have impressed in convincing wins over Finn Harps and Longford Town as they go for a hat-trick of victories in Inchicore.

“Bohs are going to be one of the strongest teams in the league over the campaign,” said O’Donnell, who remains without injured defender Cian Kelly.

Elsewhere, Marc Bircham takes charge of bottom-side Waterford for the first time at home to Derry City as the club resumes playing following their Covid issue. The FAI yesterday confirmed Sligo Rovers, who host Longford tonight, are set to move up to second in the table having been awarded a 3-0 win over Waterford who failed to fulfil their Premier Division fixture last week.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated) St Pat’s v Bohemians (5.45) Waterford v Derry City (5.45) Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers Finn Harps v Drogheda United, Sligo Rovers v Longford Town.