FAI to go 'in a different direction' as WATCHLOI to be discontinued mid-season

The online subscription service has been broadcasting all Premier Division games live since last season.
FAI to go 'in a different direction' as WATCHLOI to be discontinued mid-season

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 10:24

The WATCHLOI platform will cease operation after the mid-season break in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The online subscription service, run by the FAI and RTÉ Sport, in collaboration with GAAGO, has been broadcasting all Premier Division games live since last season.

However, the FAI announced today it is to be replaced by a new platform for the second half of this season.

"We'd like to place on record our thanks and appreciation to RTÉ Sport and GAAGO for their fantastic support of the League of Ireland through WATCHLOI," said League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon.

"At a time of uncertainty around the restart of the 2020 season, WATCHLOI was created to ensure that we supplied high-quality coverage of the Premier Division to supporters both in Ireland and across the world. I'd also like to thank the production staff and commentators for their fantastic coverage and passion for the league.

"We will be heading in a different direction after the mid-season break with a new streaming platform for supporters and more details will be announced in the coming weeks."

RTÉ Sport will continue to show live SSE Airtricity Premier Division and FAI Cup games after the mid-season break.

More in this section

Cobh Ramblers v UCD - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cobh Ramblers confirm partnership with Burnley
FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-GETAFE Manchester United target 'the complete midfielder', Getafe's plan for Irish starlet John Patrick, Harry Kane's LaLiga love
Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League - Selhurst Park Arsenal ruin Roy Hodgson’s Selhurst Park farewell with two late goals
West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women - Barclays FA Women's Super League

Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett looking for new club after Brighton departure

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up