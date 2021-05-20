FAI to go 'in a different direction' as WATCHLOI to be discontinued mid-season

The WATCHLOI platform will cease operation after the mid-season break in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The online subscription service, run by the FAI and RTÉ Sport, in collaboration with GAAGO, has been broadcasting all Premier Division games live since last season.

However, the FAI announced today it is to be replaced by a new platform for the second half of this season.

"We'd like to place on record our thanks and appreciation to RTÉ Sport and GAAGO for their fantastic support of the League of Ireland through WATCHLOI," said League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon.

"At a time of uncertainty around the restart of the 2020 season, WATCHLOI was created to ensure that we supplied high-quality coverage of the Premier Division to supporters both in Ireland and across the world. I'd also like to thank the production staff and commentators for their fantastic coverage and passion for the league.

"We will be heading in a different direction after the mid-season break with a new streaming platform for supporters and more details will be announced in the coming weeks."

RTÉ Sport will continue to show live SSE Airtricity Premier Division and FAI Cup games after the mid-season break.