Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett looking for new club after Brighton departure

Republic of Ireland international Rianna Jarrett is among nine players leaving WSL club Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

Her contract expires on June 30.

Jarrett joined the club from Wexford Youths last year, and despite a dream start with two goals on her debut last season, she has struggled to nail down a starting place this term.

However the Seagulls have made a contract offer to fellow Ireland star Megan Connolly, following an impressive season in midfield by the Cork woman.

Also among those leaving the club are Norwegian international goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand and Finish international Nora Heroum.

Head coach Hope Powell has thanked the departing players for their contributions.

“We have had to make some tough decisions and it's always a difficult time when players are released.

"I’d like to thank all the girls who are leaving for their tremendous efforts during their time with the club, especially in the last year when the pandemic has challenged everyone.

“They will always be welcome visitors to Brighton, and we will do all we can to assist them if they want to stay in the professional game."

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey is among the nominees for the FA Women's Championship Player of the Season.