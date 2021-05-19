Liverpool on the brink of salvation as they climb to fourth with comfortable win

Burnley 0 Liverpool 3

For the first time since February Liverpool can be found in the Premier League top four; their European destiny in their own hands at long last and just in time.

A debut goal from Nat Phillips and a late clincher from substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added to Roberto Firmino's first-half opener on a night when Jurgen Klopp's side knew there was no room for any more slip-ups.

Now the fallen champs have the opportunity to stay ahead of Leicester on the final day and avoid an unwanted return to the Europa League. They host Crystal Palace on Sunday level on points with Brendan Rodgers' Foxes, who are at home to Tottenham, but crucially will begin with a goal difference superior by four.

All those injuries and Anfield reverses and it has all come down to this...

Liverpool began strongly and Ben Mee had to slide in to stop Andrew Robertson putting Mo Salah clear. Within seconds the Clarets were caught flat-footed and could only gape as Sadio Mane somehow scuffed wide from five yards.

It wasn't long before Klopp's visitors wasted another chance.

Mane was the man who made it via a backheel in the box that Firmino was quick to pounce upon only to fluff his connection as well.

Wasted opportunities had been the theme of Liverpool's previous game, at West Bromwich, where keeper Alisson famously baled them out with a last gasp headed winner.

Burnley, buoyed by vocal support, should have been ahead themselves just before the half-hour mark however, with Alisson and centre back Rhys Williams at fault.

Williams let Chris Wood get in behind him as Alisson decided to stay on his line and the Kiwi should have done better than to lash Lowton's pass into the side-netting.

Straight away Liverpool showed why they had reached the heights of last season with a chance fashioned by some quick passing ending with Thiago firing across goal and wide.

Will Norris, on his Premier League debut, had yet to best tested in the Burnley goal however and that remained the case when Salah, played in behind the Clarets' high back line, scooped a golden chance to move ahead of Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

The contest was barely half an hour old and all three of Liverpool's superstar front three had wasted chances they would have buried last season.

Claret tails were up, with Dwight McNeil drawing a stinging save from Alisson via rising drive six minutes before the break; it was the first save either keeper had to make.

Nat Phillips was net to miss the target, slicing over off a shin but finally someone was able to beat Norris.

Robertson made it with a surge into space on the left and a cut back that Firmino slotted home from next to the penalty spot. The Brazilian hadn't scored since January before bagging a brace at Manchester United last week; now he had three in three.

Wood began the second half by firing at Alisson before Salah lashed one wide at the other end.

Fears that Liverpool would continue to squander resources dissolved in the 52nd minute when Phillips nodded home Alisson style from Mane's cross from the left. What a time for the 24-year-old to net his first goal in senior football.

Salah tumbled in vain hope of a penalty as Charlie Taylor shadowed his run into the box; Liverpool continued to look a pale imitation of their pomp and Phillips had to block Mee's header from right under the goalposts with 20 minutes remaining.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, on for Firmino, showed quick feet to bamboozle Taylor in the box and create the space for a crisply-struck third.

A major overhaul is still palpably needed at Anfield over the summer - and Oxlade-Chamberlain will surely be a casualty - but at least it looks like Klopp will have his Thursdays still free.

Burnley (4-4-1-1): Norris 6; Lowton 7, Tarkowski 7, Mee 7, Taylor 7; Gudmundsson 6, Westwood 6, Cork 6 (Vydra 76, 5), McNeil 6; Brownhill 7; Wood 6.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 6, Phillips 8, R Williams 6, Robertson 7; Thiago 7, Fabinho 6, Wijnaldum 6 (Milner 87, 4); Salah 6, Firmino 7 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 81, 6), Mane 7 (Tsimikas 90, 3).

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 6.