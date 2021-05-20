Marc Bircham: I work a lot on gut feeling and I really fancied Waterford job

Marc Bircham was once Lee Power’s boot-boy, but the shoe is on the other foot now as he has been handed responsibility for saving Waterford’s season.

Blues owner Power has form when it comes to shock managerial appointments, drafting in John Sheridan and Kevin Sheedy over the past year, but the mission handed to ex-QPR and Millwall midfielder Bircham last week is far more onerous.

Waterford are bottom of the Premier Division and last week became the first Irish team to deliberately forfeit a game in the pandemic. The club were unwilling to subject their U19s to a hammering in Sligo, on foot of the deputies losing 7-0 at home to Drogheda United.

London-born Bircham himself only emerged from quarantine to take his first training session on Tuesday, a gradual step towards the home double-header against Derry City on Friday and Finn Harps.

The promise of funds from Power and fellow investors convinced him to take the job, but he will have to work with his young squad until the transfer window opens in July. Apart from the two Murphys — Brian and Daryl — the squad are all aged under 22.

“I work a lot on gut feeling, and I really fancied this job,” said Bircham, who turned 43 last Wednesday.

“Maybe I’m mental, but we’ll know in a couple of months. I’m a new-age coach, believing in new technology, the analytical side and stats, but I’m a massive believer that football hasn’t changed much over the years.

“You get coaches out there trying to reinvent the wheel. They make up these new words like ‘transition’ and ‘low block’. ‘Counter-press’ is a great one; in other words, win the ball back as soon as possible when you lose it. They talk about a philosophy, but philosophy only applies if you’re Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola”

One aspect he insists has changed is the mentality of players.

The younger generation are more visual learners, their communication skills aren’t great, and they use every method other than actually having a conversation face-to-face,” he said.

“They’ve so many outside influences, especially social media, that their confidence can be hit. I don’t understand how players can be on social media if they can’t take criticism. I’d seen cases at QPR where it broke them.”