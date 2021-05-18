Leeds guarantee top-half Premier League finish with win at Southampton

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Patrick Bamford poked the ball through the legs of Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy
Leeds guarantee top-half Premier League finish with win at Southampton

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game. Picture: Frank Augstein

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 20:32
Sonia Twigg

Southampton 0 Leeds 2

Leeds struck twice late on to secure a hard-fought 2-0 win over Southampton at St Mary’s and guarantee a top-half Premier League finish.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Patrick Bamford poked the ball through the legs of Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to give his side a 73rd-minute lead.

It was Bamford’s 16th goal of the season.

Substitute Tyler Roberts then sealed victory in added time when he tapped the ball into the back of the net.

The victory sees Leeds move above Arsenal and Everton — who both play today — into eighth place.

Leeds’ victory also brought an end to Southampton’s run of home form, which saw them score six goals in wins over Crystal Palace and Fulham.

For the first time since December 19 Southampton fans were able to watch their side play in person.

Around 8,000 fans were in attendance.

SOUTHAMPTON: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Salisu, Walcott (Diallo 78), Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Adams (Ings 46), Tella (Redmond 70).

LEEDS: Casilla, Ayling, Llorente (Struijk 46), Cooper, Dallas, Phillips (Berardi 46), Alioski, Raphinha, Rodrigo (Tyler-Roberts 78), Harrison, Bamford.

Referee: Peter Bankes.

More in this section

The Ireland team huddle just before kick-off 11/4/2021 Republic of Ireland set for friendly double-header away to Iceland
Stephen Ireland’s son Joshua included in Ireland’s U19 training camp Stephen Ireland’s son Joshua included in Ireland’s U19 training camp
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - City of Manchester Stadium Man City owner Sheikh Mansour to fund fans’ travel to Champions League final
#premier league
Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League - Old Trafford

Edinson Cavani welcomes fans back to Manchester United in style in Fulham draw

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up