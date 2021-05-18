Leeds guarantee top-half Premier League finish with win at Southampton

Southampton 0 Leeds 2

Leeds struck twice late on to secure a hard-fought 2-0 win over Southampton at St Mary’s and guarantee a top-half Premier League finish.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Patrick Bamford poked the ball through the legs of Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to give his side a 73rd-minute lead.

It was Bamford’s 16th goal of the season.

Substitute Tyler Roberts then sealed victory in added time when he tapped the ball into the back of the net.

The victory sees Leeds move above Arsenal and Everton — who both play today — into eighth place.

Leeds’ victory also brought an end to Southampton’s run of home form, which saw them score six goals in wins over Crystal Palace and Fulham.

For the first time since December 19 Southampton fans were able to watch their side play in person.

Around 8,000 fans were in attendance.

SOUTHAMPTON: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Salisu, Walcott (Diallo 78), Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Adams (Ings 46), Tella (Redmond 70).

LEEDS: Casilla, Ayling, Llorente (Struijk 46), Cooper, Dallas, Phillips (Berardi 46), Alioski, Raphinha, Rodrigo (Tyler-Roberts 78), Harrison, Bamford.

Referee: Peter Bankes.